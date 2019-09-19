Rex Orange County Announces Headlining North American & UK Tours

On the heels of releasing his new song "10/10" last week, Rex Orange County returns to announce his new album. Pony is due October 25th via Sony Music and is the highly-anticipated follow up to 2017's Apricot Princess. The album was written, recorded, and performed almost entirely by Rex himself at Strongroom Studios in East London with frequent collaborator Ben Baptie co-producing, engineering and mixing the album.

Pony includes "10/10", which Rolling Stone called "triumphant" and a "song you need to know" and was described by NPR as "a sincere, sad-boy gem." The album follows standout performances at a handful of major festivals this year, including UK's Glastonbury (where he first debuted "10/10"), Paris' We Love Green, Berlin's Lollapalooza, and Australia's Laneway Festival.

Coinciding with the album announce, Rex Orange County is announcing headlining UK and North American tours. The tours will feature some of his biggest headlining shows to date, including The Shrine Auditorium in LA, Radio City Music Hall in NYC, and two O2 Brixton Academy shows in London. Tickets for all North American tour dates will go on general on-sale Friday, September 27th at 10 AM local time. For first access to tickets via the Rex Orange County artist pre-sale, sign up here.

Pre-order Pony above, see full tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Rex Orange County coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/13 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/17 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

11/20 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

11/24 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/26 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

11/27 - London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

1/9 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

1/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Auditorium

1/14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade

1/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

1/17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

1/19 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

1/20 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

1/21 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

1/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

1/24 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

1/26 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

1/27 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

1/29 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

1/30 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

2/1 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

2/3 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

2/7 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

2/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

2/12 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

2/14 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

2/15 - Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

2/21 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

2/22 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

2/24 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

2/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle





