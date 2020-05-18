Return Of Net.werk Festival Highlights Bandsintown LIVE's Daily Concert Series

Every weekday Bandsintown LIVE presents genre-themed live music programming. With 10 million views since launching 5 weeks ago, Bandsintown LIVE is also the first major live music streaming channel to empower artists with a fan "SUPPORT" option while performing on the channel. 100% of the money received will go directly to the artist or a charity of their choice.



This week's highlights include Bandsintown FUSION presents Sounds Of Tokyo on Wednesday, May 20, with 4 hot artists direct from Japan. On Thursday, May 21, Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES presents net.werk festival II hosted by journalist, activist and DJ Dani Deahl and a live dance party on the night of Friday, May 22: LIMBO X El Silencio Mezcal x Bandsintown.

MONDAY - MAY 18 - OUTSKIRTS

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Marielle Kraft

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Parsonsfield

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Mara Connor

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT The Sam Chase



TUESDAY - MAY 19 - DISCOVERY

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Annika Rose

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Moontower

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT JAHMED

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Moby Rich



WEDNESDAY - MAY 20 - FUSION presents Sounds From Tokyo

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT THE CHARM PARK

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Mizuki Ohira

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT kiki vivi lily

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Kan Sano



THURSDAY MAY 21 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES presents net.werk festival II

HOST: Dani Deahl

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Michael Brun

2:50 PM ET / 11:50 AM PT CID

3:40 PM ET / 12:40 PM PT Henry Fong

4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT GG Magree

5:20 PM ET/ 2:20 PM PT Jessica Audiffred

6:10 PM ET / 3:10 PM PT Dani Deahl

FRIDAY - MAY 22 - #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Nick Wold from DREAMERS

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Chelsea Collins

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Dounia

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Nightly



SPECIAL: Friday, May 22 LIMBO X El Silencio Mezcal x Bandsintown

A 6 hour live party from El Silencio's Los Angeles HQ

9PM ET / 6PM PT





Bandsintown celebrates artists and helps them grow their careers. As the most trusted source of concert recommendations, Bandsintown helps fans discover artists, their music and go more often to concerts.

With a reach of 187M Monthly Active fans globally, over 55M registered concert goers and 530k artists registered to the platform, Bandsintown is a world-leading marketing solution for brands to engage with music enthusiasts at scale.

Visit the Bandsintown website at www.bandsintown.com/.

