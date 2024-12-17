Resavoir Shares New Rendition of 'Love Theme from Spartacus'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On a cold gray April day, Resavoir gathered at 'les sons du cosmos' studio in Little Village, Chicago, to record a few tunes including a beautiful rendition of the Alex North composition "Love Theme from Spartacus." Now, it’s available across all digital streaming platforms, via International Anthem. Listen to “Love Theme from Spartacus (live from 'les sons du cosmos' studio)”

Recorded by Xacho, on that day Resavoir was Eddie Burns (drums/spd), William Corduroy (bass), Matt Gold (guitar), Kenneth Leftridge Jr. (ewi/flute), Macie Stewart (violin), and Will Miller (rhodes/piano/clav). "Love Theme from Spartacus" is a bonafide Resavoir take on a time honored jazz standard. Made famous by the likes of Yusef Lateef, Will Miller and this impressive roster of musicians bring the track into the next century.

This Thursday, December 19th in Chicago, Thalia Hall will host Orchestra Resavoir – presenting Resavoir in its largest formation yet.

ABOUT RESAVOIR

Resavoir is the work of Chicago-born and based musician, composer and producer Will Miller.

Miller is a jazz trumpeter and composer by training – first via Chicago Public Schools, then Oberlin Conservatory. As an instrumentalist he’s played on recordings by Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Mac Miller, and for several years was a regular member of the indie band Whitney. But since 2016 he has been moving more and more in the direction of all around “producer” – working with an expanded palette of synths, pianos, live and programmed drums in addition to his MIDI-augmented trumpet, he has developed a signature cinematic soul-jazz sound rooted in hip-hop structures, heard through his work on tracks for Eryn Allen Kane, Whitney, Knox Fortune, and SZA’s recently-released album SOS (which spent 10 weeks as the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart).

In 2019 Miller released Resavoir’s debut album Resavoir to high praise, including a glowing 8.2 review in Pitchfork. Later that year, Miller and his live version of the Resavoir band (featuring former Noname musical director Akenya, saxophonist/vocalist/MC Sen Morimoto, and others) did their London debut as part of the first Boiler Room Festival. While they were in London, they did a recording session at Total Refreshment Studios. One of those recordings was a cover of the Charles Tolliver song “Plight,” and the track was released by Blue Note Records as part of the compilation Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre.

Miller spent much of the pandemic years in his studio, and much of 2022 on tour with Whitney. Last Fall, he released Resavoir’s second self-titled album. The new Resavoir is a more polished and focused presentation of his evolving skills as a studio producer. His compositional touch is more articulate than ever. The short but sweet album is a subtly-radiant symphony interweaving modern-day soul-jazz with bedroom beats, synth serenades and twilight sonatas. The collection’s eleven tracks feature a massive list of contributors including Elton Aura, Whitney, Akenya, Matt Gold, Eddie Burns, Lane Beckstrom, Jeremy Cunningham, Irvin Pierce, Macie Stewart, Peter Manheim and many more

