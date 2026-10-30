Rene Bonét Releases R&B Single I HOPE THAT YOU'RE READY

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Singer-songwriter Rene Bonét has released her new single 'I Hope That You're Ready,' now available globally on all streaming and download platforms via the SRG-ILS (Virgin Music/UMG) label imprint.

'I Hope That You're Ready' showcases Rene Bonét's sultry vocals over atmospheric production, blending the warmth and nostalgia of R&B with a polished modern edge. The song was written by Rene Bonét and produced by Weku Did That.

'It is sensual and intimate all at the same time, the record captures the anticipation, chemistry, and vulnerability of being ready to take a relationship deeper,' shares Rene.

Rene Bonét is adding finishing touches to the release of her upcoming third studio album, expected in the spring of 2027. In the meantime, fans will soon be able to see Rene live, as she will be embarking on a national promotional tour in support of the song and upcoming album. Confirmed cities include Atlanta, Washington, DC, Charlotte, and New York, just to name a few.

About Rene Bonét

Originally from Leesburg, Virginia, Rene Bonét is an Atlanta-based singer-songwriter whose soulful vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and timeless approach to R&B have established her as a compelling independent voice. Blending classic R&B influences with contemporary sounds, her music explores love, vulnerability, resilience, healing, and personal growth.

Rene's artistry has earned recognition from some of R&B's most respected names. Legendary producer Teddy Riley publicly praised her acoustic rendition of Blackstreet's classic 'Before I Let You Go,' which also caught the attention of acclaimed vocalist and former Blackstreet lead singer Dave Hollister, who has since become a mentor to Rene.

A defining element of Rene's music is the consistency and quality of her sound, shaped through years of collaboration with her longtime producer and engineer, Weku Did That. Their creative partnership has helped develop a cohesive sound and musical identity that carries throughout Rene's growing catalog.

In partnership with Novelty Publishing Group and SRG-ILS Group, in association with Virgin Music Group, Rene has continued to expand her reach. Her album Voice Memos reached No. 3 on the R&B charts, followed by Flowers & Pearls, which reached No. 5.

Behind the music is a story of remarkable resilience. Rene has endured profound personal loss, including the murder of her son in 2024. She has channeled those experiences into music that speaks to listeners navigating love, grief, healing, and hope.

With millions of streams across digital platforms, editorial playlist support, multiple charting projects, and growing industry partnerships, Rene Bonét continues to build her career through authenticity, perseverance, and a commitment to creating meaningful R&B.







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