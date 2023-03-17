Reminisce On The Good Ol' Days With The Comancheros' New Music Video For 'If I Could Pick A Way To Go'

The Comancheros bring us their next heavy and western "ZZ Top meets outlaw country" music video for their single "If I Could Pick A Way To Go." "If I Could Pick A Way To Go" is about the passion and drive that the Comancheros feel for their music. If they had one way to go, it would be on-stage performing. Click here to watch.

"At that point in my life when the song was written, I was thinking a lot about mortality. I'd lost a family member that I was very close to and all the covid buzz was still in the air. I asked myself how I would choose to die if I got the choice. Well, In a blaze of glory of course. On stage doing what I love most." - Tanner (guitarist)

The Comancheros retro-style new music video has beautiful cinematography and a sentimental storyline behind it. The video starts with three old men walking into an old dusty bar. They look around, reminiscing on their past. Later in the video, we realize that those three gentlemen are Comancheros in the future. They look around, blowing the dust off of their old accessories and instruments. The music video shifts in time throughout the whole song, while the clips of "young" Comancheros become bitter-sweet memories for the old musicians. As they sing in the song, if they could they would prefer to die on the stage during a show. "If I Could Pick a Way To Go" is a song about the love for music and performing that they deeply feel, and the music video perfectly highlights that even in their old age many years later they would still be down to party and play together.

Connect with The Comancheros: http://www.thecomancheros.com/