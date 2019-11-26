Record Store Day's Black Friday Sale Starts Nov. 29

This Friday, November 29th, is the 12th annual Record Store Day's Black Friday celebration. Warner Records will release the following exclusive and collectable titles on the day:

Liam Gallagher: Why Me? Why Not. - 12" vinyl Picture Disc. Limited to 3,000 copies.

One of the most captivating frontmen of all-time, Liam Gallagher returns with his second consecutive UK chart topping solo album Why Me? Why Not., the first new music from Gallagher since his UK chart-topping 2017 solo album debut, As You Were. Gallagher wrote the album with two of the key collaborators behind the As You Were album: Andrew Wyatt, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song as co-writer of "Shallow" from the film A Star Is Born, and the multiple Grammy-winner Greg Kurstin who also produced the track. It was recorded in Los Angeles and at RAK Studios in London.

Jenny Lewis: On The iPhone - 7" Pink vinyl single. Limited to 2,000 copies.

Jenny Lewis is proud to announce a very special Black Friday Record Store Day exclusive 7-inch: On The iPhone, featuring a never-before-heard version of "Rabbit Hole" with backing vocals by Morgan Nagler (A-side) as well as a timeless rendition of Bob Dylan's classic "Standing In The Door Way" (B-side), both recorded as demos on Jenny's iPhone prior to going into the studio for her critically acclaimed album, On The Line. Cover artwork by Sina Grace. On The iPhone will be available at record stores on limited edition pink vinyl as well as digitally November 29th.

The Regrettes: Holiday-ish (feat. Dylan Minnette)" - 7" vinyl single. Limited to 2,000 copies.

The Regrettes have teamed up with Wallows' frontman Dylan Minnette for Record Store Day 2019. The exclusive 7" vinyl includes their soon-to-be-released original holiday song, "Holiday-ish," which was co-written by The Regrettes' frontwoman Lydia Night and her boyfriend, Dylan. Side A of the 7" is the final studio recording, while Side B includes a never-before-heard demo version of the track that was recorded as a voice memo in their home.

The Matrix Reloaded (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture). Three x 12" Transparent Green vinyl album set. Limited to 1,500 copies.

First time on vinyl. Contains songs and original score. The complete soundtrack spread over 2 and1/2 sides. The lead single "Sleeping Awake," charted Top 20 on Billboard. The album also features songs by Linkin Park, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Deftones, Paul Oakenfold and Dave Matthews Band.

The Matrix Revolutions (Music From The Motion Picture). Two x 12" Coke Bottle Green vinyl set. Limited to 1,500 copies.

First time on vinyl. KCRW's Jason Bentley from 'Morning Becomes Eclectic' music supervised the film. Also, Don Davis collaborated with Juno Reactor's Ben Watkins on this score.





