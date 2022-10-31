Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Reboot's 'The Golem: Rescored' Coming Soon to Vinyl

The vinyl will be released in stories in November.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Reboot is releasing a vinyl record this month, featuring new scores of The Golem film by Scott Amendola, Steven Drozd (The Flaming Lips) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Flesh Eaters) / Threshing Floor (Alan Licht, Gretchen Gonzales Davidson, Rebecca Odes, John Olson, Nate Young) / Meg Baird, Charlie Saufley and Jeremiah Lockwood / Universal Eyes (members of Slumber Party and Wolf Eyes) / Michael Morley / Sharon Gal / Marika Hughes and Shahzad Ismaily / ∈Y∋.

The vinyl can be pre-ordered here and will be in stores this November.

The vinyl album of the new score is paired with an eight-part episodic video series of commentary hosted by pre-eminent scholars, composers and film historians discussing the significance of the film and its music and taking a deep dive into Jewish history, occultism, Hollywoodism, traditions, and astrology.

This series unpacks the themes, underlying meanings and ideas found in this new presentation of The Golem and what it might have to say to us today. Hosted by John K. Bucher, mythologist, writer, thought leader, author and podcaster with Tori Yates-Orr, history communicator, both of the popular Skeleton Keys podcast.

The Reboot series and score was produced by Noam Dromi, managing director of Reboot Studios and David Katznelson, Reboot CEO and a Grammy-nominated music producer.

Reboot is an arts and culture non-profit that reimagines and reinforces Jewish thought and traditions. As a premier research and development platform for the Jewish world, Reboot catalyzes its Reboot Network of preeminent creators, artists, entrepreneurs and activists to produce experiences and products that evolve the Jewish conversation and transform society.



