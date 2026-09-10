Rebekah Snyder Releases New Country Single LIKE A WILD HORSE

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Kittanning, PA country singer-songwriter Rebekah Snyder has released her newest single, 'Like A Wild Horse,' a playful, Western-inspired track that draws from a relationship that has long fueled her songwriting. Written as a love letter to someone who refuses to be tamed, the song finds Snyder embracing the very qualities that make this person impossible to tie down. Rather than trying to change him, she celebrates his freedom, wild spirit, and unapologetic authenticity, capturing an admiration for someone determined to live life on his own terms. 'Like A Wild Horse' is now available on all streaming platforms.

'Like A Wild Horse' is a Dolly Parton-esque love song built around the irresistible pull of someone who lives life untamed. Throughout the track, Snyder paints the picture of her real-life cowboy, who, above all else, is straight-up trouble. It is a tough authenticity she says cannot be imitated, and rather than wishing he would change, she celebrates the freedom and unpredictability that make him so magnetic. Her playful verses convey admiration and attraction before the chorus opens into a sweeping melody that embraces the idea that some people are simply born wild. Produced by Dean Miller (Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Chris Stapleton) and featuring acclaimed Nashville session musicians, 'Like A Wild Horse' opens with a seductive steel guitar hook from pedal steel player Justin Schipper (Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney) before unfolding into warm acoustic guitar, piano, steady percussion, and flashes of electric guitar, all while keeping Snyder's vocal at the forefront. Bassist Mike Rinne (Jack White, Willie Nelson, Bailey Zimmerman) and electric guitarist Troy Lancaster (Luke Bryan, Faith Hill, Tim McGRaw) round out the track's Western-tinged arrangement, giving the song a polished, modern country sound that mirrors the character at the center of its story.

'He's got all the real cowboy qualifications, the kind of qualities you can't fake. He rides bulls. He races dirt bikes. He drives an eighteen-wheeler truck for a living. He can fix anything. He has horses, and they're wild. He's reckless. He'll never settle down. Last but not least, he's straight up trouble. Basically, everything magnetic about being a man is him,' Snyder says.

Raised in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, Rebekah Snyder brings small-town candor, hard-earned perspective, and a rebellious streak to modern country music. Snyder's love for narrative songwriting began at home, where her mother introduced her to country legends and songwriting greats like John Denver, Jim Croce, Linda Ronstadt, and Stevie Nicks, before she later found inspiration in Dolly Parton, Tyler Childers, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson. Before finding her place in country music, Snyder spent several years fronting all-female rock bands in New York City, touring as an opening act for Adler's Appetite and appearing on bills with artists including Bret Michaels. After nearly a decade away from music during a difficult relationship, Snyder returned to songwriting with a clearer sense of who she was and what she wanted to say, with motherhood becoming central to that new chapter.

In 2025, she was invited to record professionally in Nashville with producer Dean Miller; her duet 'Don't Ever Date a Yankee,' featuring The Voice alum Adam Cunningham, surpassed 250,000 Spotify streams and reached No. 62 on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Chart, while 'Small Town' earned placement on Spotify's 'All New Country' editorial playlist. In 2026, Snyder has made more than 25 appearances across reporting and independent country radio markets and has performed at CMA Fest in Nashville and Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu. Writing every song herself to date, Snyder draws from motherhood, heartbreak, survival, rural life, complicated relationships, and love, pairing contemporary country production with the direct storytelling and resilience of her Pennsylvania roots.

With 'Like A Wild Horse,' Snyder continues to expand that perspective, leaning into romance, independence, and the characters who have become part of her distinct approach to modern country storytelling. 'Like A Wild Horse' is streaming on all music platforms now.

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