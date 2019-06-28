Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart Shares STONE COLD LONESOME

Grammy Award-winning singer/multi-instrumentalist Rebecca Haviland and her band Rebecca Haviland and Whiskey Heart just shared a triumphant new single, "Stone Cold Lonesome." Wide Open Country premiered the expansive track, out today ahead of the band's upcoming tour.



"Stone Cold Lonesome" follows Rebecca's dazzling "Hideaway." With big vocals and intimate songwriting à la Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves, Rebecca fronts a band made up of Todd Caldwell (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Chris Anderson (Martin Sexton) and Kenny Shaw (Dispatch). Following the release of their 2018 album Bright City Lights, the band's Sun Studio Sessions Volume 1 and 2 came out earlier this year, tracked live at famed Sun Studio in Memphis (legendary recording home to the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, etc). The filmed performances are airing now on PBSnationwide. The band has also performed together with Roberta Flack, James McCartney, Rick Springfield and Martin Sexton.

LISTEN HERE:



The granddaughter of jazz musicians, Rebecca got her start at a young age when her father started sneaking her into bars at the age of 13 to sit in with her uncle's blues band. She went on to play keyboards and guitar for multi-platinum pop singer Rachel Platten, including TV performances on Ellenand



Rebecca is currently in the studio with her band working on new music inspired by the stories of women in society. She explains, "This album is meant to be a collection of stories and memories, but I also wanted all the songs to create a nostalgic feel and simultaneously be awesome late night driving songs, the kind of songs you put on after leaving a hang on a cool summer night, and you're driving with the windows down on the highway thinking about what could have been, what was said, and what might be."



Tour Dates

7/7: Asheville, NC @ Isis Music Hall

7/9: Nashville, TN @ The 5 Spot

7/10: Knoxville, TN @ Blue Plate Special

7/11: Warrenton, VA @ Gloria's Listening Room

7/17: Chappaqua, NY @ Chappaqua Summer Concert Series

