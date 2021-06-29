Reb Fountain Premieres New Single 'Beastie'

Earlier today, New Zealand songwriter and Flying Nun signee Reb Fountain announced her upcoming album, IRIS, with the premiere of lead single "Beastie" and a Q&A with The Big Takeover.



Fountain takes a self-excavating gaze on "Beastie," touching on equity, justice, community, and love in the past to "reflect on what I have seen and experienced from within."



"There's a line in "Beastie": 'if you say nothing at all, nothing comes to light," Fountain tells The Big Takeover. "I needed to do that, both to honour myself and to stand in solidarity with those voices - often silenced or marginalized - that we need to hear for healing, justice and transformation to occur."



Raised in the town of Christchurch, Reb Fountain came up in the tight-knit indie folk scene that produced contemporaries like Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, and Delaney Davidson. Reb made a splash in 2017 with her self-released album Hopeful & Hopeless, winning the New Zealand Music Awards for Best Country Album, Best Folk Album, and Best Country Artist.



This attracted the attention of prestigious New Zealand label Flying Nun Records, who signed the songwriter and released her self-titled debut in March 2020 produced by Neil Finn.



Fountain returns with the brooding, powerful IRIS, due out October 1st.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Steve Wheadon