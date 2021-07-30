Razvan Mitroi Releases 'Looking For Somebody'

Romanian DJ and producer Razvan Mitroi released a brand new single, 'Looking for Somebody' on July 23rd.

This time, Razvan Mitroi slowed down the tempo a bit, making a combination between Tropical House and Reggaeton.

'Looking for Somebody' is Razvan Mitroi perfect vibe for this summer. Rising, relaxing marimbas, reggaeton groove opens up the melodic feeling used in the drop.

"After working on this song for a few months, I am finally happy and excited to share this song with the world and my fans", Razvan Mitroi said.

A feel-good record that works in late-night drives or on the dance floor, Razvan Mitroi made it happen with 'Looking for Somebody'.