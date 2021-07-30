Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: BROADWAY THEATERS TO REQUIRE AUDIENCE VACCINATIONS & MASKS

Razvan Mitroi Releases 'Looking For Somebody'

pixeltracker

A feel-good record that works in late-night drives or on the dance floor, Razvan Mitroi made it happen with 'Looking for Somebody'.

Jul. 30, 2021  

Razvan Mitroi Releases 'Looking For Somebody'

Romanian DJ and producer Razvan Mitroi released a brand new single, 'Looking for Somebody' on July 23rd.

This time, Razvan Mitroi slowed down the tempo a bit, making a combination between Tropical House and Reggaeton.

'Looking for Somebody' is Razvan Mitroi perfect vibe for this summer. Rising, relaxing marimbas, reggaeton groove opens up the melodic feeling used in the drop.

"After working on this song for a few months, I am finally happy and excited to share this song with the world and my fans", Razvan Mitroi said.

A feel-good record that works in late-night drives or on the dance floor, Razvan Mitroi made it happen with 'Looking for Somebody'.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Edred Utomi Photo
Edred Utomi
English Bernhardt Photo
English Bernhardt
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

More Hot Stories For You

  • Jubilee Auditorium JUBEFEST Continues In August
  • Theatre Calgary is Taking Shakespeare on the Go in August
  • Calgary Philharmonic Welcomes Marc Stevens As New President and CEO to Lead the Organization Forward 
  • StoryBook Theatre Announces New Outdoor Concert Series