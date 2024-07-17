Rayana Jay Unveils New Single 'Garden'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Area R&B songstress Rayana Jay unveils her lush new single, "GARDEN," available now on all digital streaming platforms via Empire. The R&B artist effortlessly blends velvety smooth melodies, introspective lyrics, and contemporary sounds, offering listeners a soulful experience that delves into themes of growth and renewal.

Rayana shared her inspiration behind the song: “I wanted to write a song that wasn’t just about intimacy and sex, I wanted to write about intention. This song illustrates what happens when we take love and pleasure into our own hands and tell someone “Hey, this is what I want.” I think GARDEN is about passion, vulnerability, and love as a form of worship.”

Close collaborator and producer WASEEL added, “As a producer, working with any artist on a personal project means being a conduit for their message and creativity. “Garden” is a song that encapsulates the essence of growth, intimacy, and the beauty of vulnerability. Working on this track, we aimed to create a soundscape that allows listeners to feel the lush, emotive journey that Rayana Jay brings to life through her lyrics and melodies.

"GARDEN" stamps Rayana Jay's first release from her highly anticipated upcoming album, TEMPLE, which features Amaria, and Topaz Jones. This album is poised to be a significant moment in her career, showcasing her evolution as an artist and her ability to create deeply resonant music with a wide array of talented collaborators. The release follows her previous projects, including the EP Morning After and singles like "Breakfast in Bed" and "Love Me Like," which have solidified her reputation as a rising star in R&B, earning her 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

ABOUT

Hailing from Richmond, California, Rayana Jay began her musical journey early, influenced by the rich musical heritage of the Bay Area and her church choir upbringing. Her smooth, velvety voice and emotive delivery characterize her unique sound, which explores themes of love, heartbreak, empowerment, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with listeners.

Known for her authenticity and relatability, Rayana Jay uses her platform to advocate for self-love, mental health awareness, and empowerment. Her dedication to creating honest, impactful music has earned her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim within the music industry.

Since her 2016 debut EP Sorry About Last Night, Rayana Jay has consistently delivered captivating projects showcasing her growth as an artist. Collaborations with artists like Leven Kali, G-Eazy, and Duckwrth highlight her versatility and ability to blend her style with different musical influences seamlessly. As Rayana Jay continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, she remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of R&B.

PHOTO CREDITS: Nailah Howze (@Cloudnai)

Comments