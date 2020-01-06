Rascal Flatts Will Make an Exclusive Announcement Tomorrow on CBS THIS MORNING

TOMORROW: Country superstars Rascal Flatts will be in Studio 57 to reveal an exclusive announcement only on CBS THIS MORNING.

Watch Rascal Flatts live on "CBS This Morning," Tuesday, January 7, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

Rascal Flatts is an American country music group composed of Gary LeVox (lead vocals), Jay DeMarcus (bass guitar, keyboard, piano, vocals) and Joe Don Rooney (lead guitar, vocals). LeVox and DeMarcus are second cousins.

During the 2000-10 decade, Rascal Flatts recorded for Disney Music Group's Lyric Street Records. While on that label, the band released seven albums, all of which have been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In order of release, these albums are Rascal Flatts (2000), Melt (2002), Feels Like Today (2004), Me and My Gang (2006), Still Feels Good (2007), Greatest Hits Volume 1(2008) and Unstoppable (2009). After Lyric Street closed in 2010, Rascal Flatts moved to the independent Big Machine Records, releasing Nothing Like This in November 2010. Their ninth studio album, Changed, was released in April 2012.

