Rap Superstar Lil Durk Releases New Single 'Turn Up A Notch'

Back to kickstart another winning season, Grammy-winning, chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk serves up a brand-new single + video, “Turn Up A Notch”out now via Alamo Records.

Over a skittering hi-hat and 808-driven beat, “Turn Up A Notch” finds Durk in the fast lane again, deftly alternating the pace of his instantly recognizable, melodic flow. Between reflective rhymes chronicling his early struggles and rise to greatness, he boldly proclaims “I had to turn up a notch.” Directed by frequent collaborator Jerry Production, the grainy, reportage-style visual depicts a day in the life of Lil Durk. High-profile friends such as Sexyy Red and HUNXHO make cameos as Lil Durk invites fans into his world.

Having celebrated his first Grammy Award in February of this year, taking home “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for his double-platinum smash “All My Life” feat. J. Cole, Durk has remained in the spotlight. His recent appearance on stage with Sexxy Red at her sold-out show in St. Louis made headlines, as did his collaboration with STARRY®, offering $333,000 in scholarships and prizes for four HBCUs. Covering the brand initiative, Forbes declared “When it comes to influential voices in the realm of hip-hop, it’s hard to deny Lil Durk’s impact.”

ABOUT LIL DURK

Chicago's Lil Durk is not only one of the forefathers of Chicago's drill movement that influenced a generation of rappers across the world, he's also one of rap's current superstars and philanthropists. 2020 saw Durk release two gold-certified albums - Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 and The Voice - which both peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced 12 Billboard Hot 100 entries. In 2021, Durk released his first ever chart-topping album, The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby, which earned him a BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Rap Duo. Thanks in part to his prolific run of high-profile collaborations, including songs with Drake, Kanye West, and the 3x-platinum “Back in Blood” with Pooh Sheisty, Durk earned the honor of having the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in 2021 with 42. In addition to his own releases, Durk has experienced success through his Only The Family label venture, which catapulted the late King Von to mainstream recognition shortly before his untimely passing. The 2021 OTF compilation Loyal Bros debuted #12 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, 7220 debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. Boasting features from Morgan Wallen, Gunna, and Future, the gold-certified album is Durk’s most successful to-date, with over 1 Billion streams in 2 months. Last year, Durk reigned supreme with his double-platinum anthem “All My Life” [feat. J Cole] which earned his first GRAMMY® Award for “Best Melodic Rap Performance.”

Photo credit: Courtesy of Alamo Records

