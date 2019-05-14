Ramirez Drops New Music Video, Plus Announces North American Tour with Pouya
Bay Area rapper RAMIREZ drops the official music video for his track "P.O.P." (Paper Over Pussy)released via G59 Records.
Produced by frequent collaborator Mikey The Magician, "P.O.P." is the second single off his latest 14-track album Son Of Serpentine. Sampling Jennifer Lara's reggae funk record "I Am In Love",RAMIREZ effortlessly raps a powerful flow over a G-funk flute and trap melodies creating a head-bobbing tune.
In support of RAMIREZ's Northern California upbringing and Latino descent, the Calikeo-directed music video is a masterful visual that features scenes of bouncing hydraulic lowriders and skillful horseback riding-both symbolizing a connection to his roots. Between shots of RAMIREZ getting his hair braided, playing in virtual reality, and rapping on the hood of classic cars, the music video provides a raw glimpse into a day in the life of the talented MC.
Watch his video here:
Fans of the self-proclaimed "Silverback Gorilla" will have an opportunity to hear the new album performed live this summer. RAMIREZ recently announced that he and Boobie Lootaveli will be supporting Miami-based rapper Pouya on his upcoming Liquid Sunshine Tour. Named after their collaborative track "Liquid Sunshine" featured on Son Of Serpentine, the 27-date tour will hit cities across North America starting in Montreal on July 5th and wrapping in Philadelphia on August 12th.
The music video for "P.O.P." is out now, with Son Of Serpentine available worldwide on all streaming platforms. Tickets for the Liquid Sunshine Tour are on sale at www.pouya305.com.
Tour Dates
July 5th - Petit Olympia - Montreal, QC
July 6th - Barrymores - Ottawa, ON
July 7th - Phoenix - Toronto, ON
July 8th - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI
July 10th - Deluxe - Indianapolis, IN
July 11th - House of Blues - Chicago, IL
July 12th - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN
July 14th - Summit - Denver, CO
July 16th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT
July 18th - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA
July 20th - August Hall - San Francisco, CA
July 22nd - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV
July 23rd - House of Blues - San Diego, CA
July 25th - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA
July 26th - Observatory - Santa Ana, CA
July 28th - Rialto - Tucson, AZ
July 30th - House of Blues - Dallas, TX
July 31st - House of Blues - Houston, TX
August 1st - Aztec Theater - San Antonio, TX
August 3rd - Mardi Gras World - New Orleans, LA
August 4th - Cola-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA
August 5th - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
August 7th - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL
August 9th - The Underground - Charlotte, NC
August 10th - The Fillmore - Washington, D.C.
August 11th - The Palladium Outdoors - Worcester, MA
August 12th - TLA - Philadelphia, PA
