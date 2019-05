Ramirez Drops New Music Video, Plus Announces North American Tour with Pouya

Bay Area rapper RAMIREZ drops the official music video for his track "P.O.P." (Paper Over Pussy)released via G59 Records.Produced by frequent collaborator Mikey The Magician, "P.O.P." is the second single off his latest 14-track album Son Of Serpentine. Sampling Jennifer Lara's reggae funk record "I Am In Love",RAMIREZ effortlessly raps a powerful flow over a G-funk flute and trap melodies creating a head-bobbing tune.In support of RAMIREZ's Northern California upbringing and Latino descent, the Calikeo-directed music video is a masterful visual that features scenes of bouncing hydraulic lowriders and skillful horseback riding-both symbolizing a connection to his roots. Between shots of RAMIREZ getting his hair braided, playing in virtual reality, and rapping on the hood of classic cars, the music video provides a raw glimpse into a day in the life of the talented MC.