Rainbow Girls Announce New Album 'Welcome To Whatever' & Share New Single 'City Slickers'

Northern California folk trio Rainbow Girls share their new single "City Slickers" today. The nostalgic, more rock forward song accompanies news of the band’s long awaited next album, Welcome To Whatever, to be released on Monday, December 4th.

Of "City Slickers," Rainbow Girls’ Caitlin Gowdey offers: “‘City Slickers’ was written after a long night of tramping around the streets of San Francisco with old friends and strangers alike, moving through teeming bars, dead neighborhoods, glimmering sidewalks and apartments til the sun came up. It’s a love letter to a city I grew up in that I no longer recognize on the surface, but will always carry a deep, nostalgic love for.”

The "City Slickers" music video will be released on Monday, September 18th. It was filmed on location in San Francisco and across the Bay Area, featuring both iconic sights and forgotten corners of the city.

Rainbow Girls met in college in Southern California and have been honing their songwriting and harmonies ever since. They’ve amassed a huge community of cult followers over the last decade who have become so invested in the band, that they have fully funded Rainbow Girls’ newest record Welcome to Whatever.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

06 Oct -Grass Valley, CA

08 Oct - San Francisco, CA

22-27 Oct - Dominican Republic

02 Nov - Fort Collins, CO

03 Nov - Nederland, CO

04 Nov - Denver, CO

07 Nov - Bozeman, MT

08 Nov - Missoula, MT

09 Nov - Spokane, WA

10 Nov - Boise, ID

11 Nov - Salt Lake City, UT

16 Dec - Sebastopol, CA

1 Jan - Virtual Album Release Show

12 Jan - Portland, OR

13 Jan - Seattle, WA

Photo Credit: Brittany Powers