Rain Radio Returns With New Single 'He Goes Down'

Rain Radio continue their hot streak with brand-new single "He Goes Down."

Centering around the sultriest of Nicole Scherzinger samples ("Right There"), "He Goes Down" sees Rain Radio tap into a raw, vocal-driven club with a vibrant slap house bassline. It follows "079" featuring Block Notice, a recent club smash that has already racked up over 4 million Spotify streams alone.

Rain Radio remains an unknown collective of producers and DJs. The mysterious music-making entity burst onto the scene last year with "Talk About," a viral smash with Irish breakout talent DJ Craig Gorman that peaked at #9 in the UK 'Top 20'. It has also amassed over 188 million combined global streams.

One of dance music's best kept secrets, the mysterious Rain Radio continues to have the scene talking.

Listen to the new single here: