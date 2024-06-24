Rae Isla Shares Title Track From Upcoming Album New Frontier

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Rae Isla has released her new single, “New Frontier.” The song is the title track from her upcoming album which arrives on July 19. The song and album were produced by Isla with guitarist/composer Pablo Valero (formerly of Mexico City’s Santa Sabina). A video for “New Frontier” is in the works.

“My new album almost wasn’t called “New Frontier” because New Frontier wasn’t written until far into the recording process,” shares Isla. “It was a Hail Mary that came out of desperation and extreme grief. I don’t think my songs are about one “thing” because they usually arrive out of necessity from feelings that have built up over many life events. When it all came to a head, the song exploded from me like an oil well out of There Will Be Blood. It was a stream of consciousness writing with piano and voice into my little laptop, a stark contrast between what we created in the studio. It's the album's "Pink Floyd moment" where myself, Pablo Valero, and a group of some of Mexico's finest musicians got to explore the outer limits of what a folk-rock record can be.”

To celebrate “New Frontier,” the fiercely independent Isla has updated her original browser game to include the song as well as new challenges as players guide a pixelated cowgirl across a side-scrolling desert landscape reminiscent of her own cross-country journey. The game is playable HERE.

Isla will mark the upcoming arrival of New Frontier with an appearance tonight at Americana West Music Festival in Los Angeles and a release party/show in her native Seattle on July 19 at Fremont Abbey. In addition, she will be on a bill with Brooke Butler at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on July 27. Additional dates will be announced soon. For updates, please visit raeisla.com.

About Rae Isla

Classically trained in cello, then studying voice as well as business at Berklee College of Music, Rae Isla began her journey as an independent musician in Brooklyn, NY, collaborating on early releases with producers Gianluca Buccellati (Lana Del Rey, Arlo Parks) and Garrett Eaton (Holly Miranda). She soon became a staple in NYC’s indie live music scene, while also co-producing and self-releasing her first EP and debut album, Another Life, the latter of which proved the 27th most added record in the world on NACC Charts upon its 2021 release.

“New Frontier” marks the latest in a series of recent song releases from Isla, including “Downpour,” “The Gardener,” and “Free To Love,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. In addition to her traditional song releases, Isla is one of a handful of musicians pioneering the music web3 space via Blockchain and NFTs. She has sold over 2,000 NFTS (equivalent to 55M streams) thus far, attending conferences around the world to speak about her experience.

In addition, Rae – who has been featured in a wide array of publications including Billboard, Complex, EARMILK, and others – had the title track for the film, Ezra, directed by Tony Goldwyn and starring Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, and Whoopi Goldberg, which arrived in theaters on May 31 following its acclaimed premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. An official trailer is streaming now HERE.

Photo Credit: Feli Gutiérres

