Ra Ra Riot Announces Headlining Tour

Ra Ra Riot is celebrating the release of their new albumSuperbloom - out today via Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline - by announcing that they're headed back on the road this fall for The Superbloom Tour, a North American headlining jaunt that kicks off on October 18th in Carrboro, NC and culminates with a hometown show at New York City's Webster Hall on November 16th. Fans who purchase the album via www.rarariot.com now will have special early access to pre-order tickets, with general on-sale beginning Friday, August 16th. Full dates can be found below!



Superbloom, Ra Ra Riot's fifth studio outing, is its most diverse, fearless set to date. The AV Clubwrites: "...Superbloom looks to expand the group's sonic palette, this time nodding to '70s psychedelia and Americana grooves much as 2016's Need Your Light hewed to '80s electronic flourishes." Pushing sonic boundaries has always been in Ra Ra Riot's DNA; as Billboard notes,Superbloom is a "...vibrant record, which is full of lyrical growth and fresh sounds." Superbloomsees them once again teaming up with friend and collaborator Rostam Batmanglij (Maggie Rogers, Clairo, HAIM) on lead single "Bad to Worse" and album opener "Flowers."



Last week, the band unveiled their latest single "Belladonna," which is set to impact radio Monday, Aug. 12th. The "driving, huge sounding" (BrooklynVegan) track was produced with the help of Kieron Menzies and Dean Reid (Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara) and was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday in 18 territories, Apple Music's Best of the Week, and TIDAL's New Arrivals. Vocalist Wes Miles sat down with Billboard to chat about track and the genesis of Superbloom last week, read here.



The Superbloom Tour announcement comes just days after Ra Ra Riot wrapped up The Summer Gods Tour, serving as support for this summer's massive run with Third Eye Blind and JimmyEat World. An EU/UK headlining run in support of the record was previously announced for December, dates below.



Superbloom is out now via Rob the Rich Recordings/Caroline. For the most up to date information and to see full dates for The Superbloom Tour or to purchase or stream the record, please visitwww.rarariot.com.

Ra Ra Riot Superbloom Tour!



October 18 @ Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, NC

October 19 @ The Loft in Atlanta, GA

October 21 @ White Oak (Downstairs) in Houston, TX

October 22 @ Trees in Dallas, TX

October 23 @ Scoot Inn in Austin, TX

October 25 @ Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

October 26 @ Glasshouse in Pomona, CA

October 27 @ Belly Up in San Diego, CA

October 29 @ Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA

October 30 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

November 1 @ Neptune in Seattle, WA

November 2 @ Biltmore in Vancouver, BC

November 3 @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

November 5 @ Urban in Salt Lake City, UT

November 6 @ Bluebird in Denver, CO

November 8 @ Fine Line in Minneapolis, MN

November 9 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

November 10 @ Mod Club in Toronto, ON

November 12 @ Sinclair in Boston, MA

November 13 @ 9:30 Club in Washington, DC

November 14 @ Theatre of the Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA

November 16 @ Webster Hall in New York, NY

Dec 2 @ Paradiso in Amsterdam, NL

Dec 3 @ Häkken in Hamburg, DE

Dec 4 @ Musik und Frieden in Berlin, DE

Dec 5 @ Zehner in Munich, DE

Dec 7 @ Helios 37 in Cologne, DE

Dec 8 @ Exil in Zurich, CH

Dec 10 @ The Thekla in Bristol, UK

Dec 11 @ King Tuts in Glasgow, UK

Dec 12 @ The Deaf Institute in Manchester, UK

Dec 13 @ Oslo in London, UK





