RY X Teams Up With Hermanos Guiterrez for Stunning New Song 'You'

GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer RY X unveils his newest song, “You,” a collaboration with the Swiss-Ecuadorian duo Hermanos Guiterrez. An elegant haze of sonic exploration, Ry’s melancholic voice filled with a soulful fragility is paired with the tasteful licks of the brothers’ guitar tones. The trio also share the song’s music video, an intimate, reflective, and sorrowful drive through the California desert directed by Benjamin Henretig.

About creating the song RY X reflected, “I was working on this song with one of my bandmates and as it came together I kept hearing elements of Hermanos Gutierrez in a phantom way, as if they were already on the song, but only in my head. I reached out to the boys and they loved the song. I had them come up to my home and studio in the Topanga mountains outside LA when they were in town touring and we spent the day together hanging and laying down their elements live over what we had created. It suddenly fit together, and took the track to a new level of depth and soundscape. It's always a deep pleasure to work with friends and contemporaries, and I'm grateful to share this release with them being a big part of it.”

This is the latest release from RY X following “All I Have,” his first release with The Orchard earlier this year. Ry Cuming, also known as RY X, is an artist constantly in pursuit of connection. Connection to nature, to spirit, to the human experience - expression and vulnerability is at the core of his work and what he evokes as an artist. Whether through his earnest singer-songwriter career or when DJing to massive crowds, creating a community is at the forefront of all his pursuits.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist can’t be placed into just one box, his musical tentacles extend across genres. He has amassed over a billion streams online, and received platinum and gold records for his recordings both in the folk and electronic landscapes. Ry’s silky smooth vocals and impressive talent as an electronic producer caught the ear of some of the biggest names in music, with Drake, ODESZA, Duke Dumont, Black Coffee, Diplo, and John Legend enlisting him for their own projects. His work as a producer had Rihanna request he remix a version of her song “Love On The Brain.”

He has toured and performed around the globe in some of the world's most iconic spaces, and collaborated with the iconic LA Philharmonic and London Philharmonic orchestras. His efforts across all lanes lead him to being invited to share his work at the Nobel Peace Prize and places like Notre Dame.

He has also scored for the Gothenburg Opera and NDT, and continues to work in collaboration with dance and other art mediums, along with scoring numerous film projects. His work is multifaceted, deeply emotional, and continually based in a reflection of what it ultimately means to be human, in its wide range of somatic and emotional experience. Ry engages all forms of artistic expression with his heart at the fore.

You can check out Ry’s impressive live show as he’s hitting the road next month. See below for full dates and buy tickets HERE.

RY X NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Oct. 14 - Austin, Texas, USA - Paramount Theatre

Oct. 15 - LA, CA, USA - The Orpheum

Oct. 16 - San Francisco, CA, USA - Grace Cathedral

Oct. 17 - San Francisco, CA, USA - Grace Cathedral

Oct. 18 - Vancouver, Canada - Vogue Theatre

Oct. 19 - Seattle, WA, USA - Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral

Oct. 20 - Portland, OR, USA - Aladdin Theatre

Oct. 22 - Denver, Colorado, USA - Summit

Oct. 23 - Chicago, IL, USA - Park West

Oct. 24 - Toronto, Canada - The Concert Hall

Oct. 26 - Montreal, Canada - MTELUS

Oct. 28 - New York, NY, USA - Warsaw

Photo Credit: Asher Moss

Comments