ROYEL OTIS to Release Deluxe Vinyl of Debut Album 'Pratts & Pain'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australia’s breakout superstars Royel Otis have announced a deluxe vinyl edition of their hugely successful debut album PRATTS & PAIN, available for pre-order now.

To celebrate, the duo are sharing their heartfelt new single, “Til The Morning” which will be featured on the deluxe. Showcasing Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell’s talent for warm, compelling melodies, today’s single explores the emotional landscape that follows times of uncertainty in a relationship, examining the process of self-reflection and the desire for reconnection. “Til The Morning” gently pulls at both of those threads, exploring the heartache that can swarm in that headspace. Instead of throwing blame, the duo look back on those memories with tenderness and longing, reflecting their ability to transform intricate, personal emotions into universally relatable anthems.

Royel Otis say on the single: “Brought about by moments when you try to make things work but both parties are rapidly changing and following different paths. In the end it really doesn’t matter. You still love ‘em.”

The deluxe is an expansion on the technicolor universe of PRATTS & PAIN, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), the album has already garnered worldwide critical acclaim with love across the board from the likes of Zane Lowe, BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders and Matt Wilkinson as well as NPR, Billboard, Pigeons and Planes, FLOOD, Paste, Pollstar, and more.

Skyrocketing Royel Otis to even greater heights was their phenomenal triple j Like A Version recording of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor”. Achieving #1 on the Alternative Airplay Chart and top 5 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart and the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay Chart, alongside the duo’s beloved original, “Oysters In My Pocket”. Receiving nods from Elton John and Sophie herself, the cover continues to climb in single and streaming charts across the US, UK, Australia, and Europe. Then came another rapturous cover moment in their SiriusXM Session performance of The Cranberries “Linger”. In a matter of weeks, their soul-wrenching rendition topped viral charts and generated 989M+ TikTok views, 15M+ YouTube views, and 85M+ streams to date.

Never failing to keep the fans on their toes - the world eagerly awaits Royel Otis’ next move. Don’t miss a second of the action. Currently, Royel Otis is back in the United States due to popular demand for their second national tour of the year. They will finish off the year with another tour of Europe and the UK, before jetting home to Australia. All dates can be found below.

Royel Otis World Tour

Monday 9 September - Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*

Tuesday 10 September - The Essex, Rochester, NY - SOLD OUT*

Thursday 12 September - HISTORY, Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT*

Friday 13 September - Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT*

Saturday 14 September - Sylvee, Madison, WI

Sunday 15 September - First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT*

Tuesday 17 September - Metro, Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT^

Wednesday 18 September - The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL^

Thursday 19 September - Pygmalion, Canopy Club, Urbana, IL*

Saturday 21 September - Bourbon and Beyond, Louisville, KY

Sunday 22 September - Iron Blossom, Richmond, VA

Monday 23 September - Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT*

Wednesday 25 September - Brooklyn Steel, New York, NY - SOLD OUT*

Thursday 26 September - Brooklyn Steel, New York, NY - SOLD OUT*

Friday 27 September - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC - SOLD OUT*

Saturday 28 September - House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA - SOLD OUT*

Monday 30 September - The Eastern, Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT*

Tuesday 1 October - Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT*

Friday 11 October - Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin TX

Monday 14 October - The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT*

Tuesday 15 October - The Bellwether, Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT*

Wednesday 16 October - Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA*

Thursday 17 October - The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT*

Friday 18 October - Fox Theatre, Oakland, CA*

Sunday 20 October - Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR - SOLD OUT*

Monday 21 October - The Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT*

Tuesday 22 October - PNE Forum, Vancouver, BC*

EU / UK TOUR DATES

Monday 28 October - Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway

Tuesday 29 October - Parkteatret, Oslo, Norway - SOLD OUT

Thursday 31 October - Debaser, Stockholm, Sweden - SOLD OUT

Friday 01 November - Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden - SOLD OUT

Saturday 02 November - Den Grå Hal, Copenhagen, Denmark

Sunday 03 November - Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 05 November - Metropol, Berlin, Germany - SOLD OUT

Thursday 07 November - Hybrydy, Warsaw, Poland

Friday 08 November - Arena Wien, Vienna, Austria - SOLD OUT

Saturday 09 November - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, Czechia

Monday 11 November - Theaterfabrik, Munich, Germany - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 12 November - Santeria Toscana 31, Milan, Italy - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 13 November - Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

Friday 15 November - WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

Saturday 16 November - Sala Apollo, Barcelona, Spain - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 19 November - Trix, Antwerp, Belgium - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 20 November - Le Trianon, Paris, France - SOLD OUT

Friday 22 November - Gebäude 9, Cologne, Germany - SOLD OUT

Saturday 23 November - Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

Sunday 24 November - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 26 November - Marble Factory, Bristol, UK - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 27 November - Troxy, London, UK - SOLD OUT

Friday 29 November - SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

Saturday 30 November - Newcastle University, Newcastle, UK

Sunday 01 December - Stylus, Leeds, UK

Monday 03 December - Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 04 December - The Academy, Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

AU TOUR DATES

Saturday 28 December - Wednesday 1 January, 2025 - Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley NSW

Saturday 28 December - Wednesday 1 January, 2025 - Beyond The Valley, Hesse VIC

Tuesday 31 December - Wildlands, Brisbane QLD

Saturday 4 December - Wildlands, Perth WA

Sunday 5 January - Wildlands, Adelaide SA

Photo Credit: Daniyel Lowden

Comments