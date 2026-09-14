RIVAL 5 to Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment

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Eighties pop cover band Rival 5 is touring with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) this fall. The tour, which kicks off with a Halloween-themed show, will feature three performances from October 31–November 4, 2026, at bases across the Western Hemisphere.

Unexpected hits, powerhouse vocals, and big harmonies, Rival 5 brings a night of '80s pop like no other. Rival 5 is not your average '80s band. They specialize in playing all the hits you forgot you loved and that you couldn't admit to because they weren't metal. Each show is packed with high energy, big vocals, and a shot of '80s nostalgia that will have you digging out your best neon and hitting the floor.

Their dynamic co-lead duo, Tyler and Haley, power back and forth, bringing big voices to tough songs, topped off with stellar harmonies from the entire band. The rhythm section comes from the big leagues: bassist Twigg has played on 'The Late Show with David Letterman' and 'Saturday Night Live.'

Walter has played drums on Minnesota-based Quietdrive's first album, including their rendition of 'Time After Time,' and has toured the country with various drumlines. Along with Tim Kletti, a 20-year metal rocker turned pop guitarist, Rival 5 brings big sound, quality musicianship, and high-energy performances to every stage, every time.

AFE delivers world-class entertainment to U.S. troops and their families overseas, strengthening resilience, boosting morale, and contributing to readiness. These engaging experiences connect servicemembers to home, foster a sense of belonging, ease the challenges of deployment, and support mental health.

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