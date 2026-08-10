THE EASY KIND to Debut on VOD, Starring Elizabeth Cook

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THE EASY KIND, a feature film starring Outlaw Country singer Elizabeth Cook, is set to become available on VOD starting August 13th. Directed by Katy Chevigny, the film casts Cook as a fictionalized version of herself, a singer-songwriter navigating personal and professional turns in midlife. The supporting cast includes Karen Allen, David Letterman, Catherine Curtin, Susie Essman, Melissa Jackson, Charles Esten, Zebedee Row and Mary Bacon. The film also features a new original song written by Cook.

When Elizabeth Cook first emerged on the country scene, she was plucked up by the Nashville establishment, briefly paraded around as the latest sweet young thing, and quickly cast aside when she refused to fit neatly into a marketable box. In THE EASY KIND, Cook plays a fictionalized version of herself: a renegade singer/songwriter steadfast in her own skin while navigating the personal and professional complexities of midlife. She's breaking new ground musically—even if the powers that be still can't see how to monetize her magnetic, hard-scrabble talent. As she frees herself from the trappings that have held her back—money troubles, family tragedies, and ex-lovers—she forges a path for herself to be able to make music on her town terms. This genre bending debut feature from acclaimed veteran filmmaker Katy Chevigny is a captivating look at an artist that's as vulnerable and soulful as she is irrefutably ballsy.

About Elizabeth Cook

Elizabeth Cook is a Nashville-based singer songwriter from Wildwood, Florida. As a critically acclaimed live act and recording artist, the New York Times lauds her 'a sharp and surprising country singer.' A veteran SiriusXM Outlaw Country Radio DJ, hosting her own show, Apron Strings, nationwide for the last 10 years, she is also a favorite of David Letterman, a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry, and a frequent guest star on Adult Swim's long-running hit cartoon series 'Squidbillies' on Cartoon Network. In the words of the Drivin' and Cryin's legendary Kevn Kinney, 'Elizabeth is so far ahead and under the radar you better have a supercharger for that fastback if you're going to catch up! Enjoy the ride…'

About Katy Chevigny

Katy Chevigny is an award-winning filmmaker and a co-founder of Big Mouth Productions. In 2023, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing Team for the A24 / AppleTV+ series HOME. She is known for directing the critically acclaimed films, E-TEAM and DEADLINE, both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as ELECTION DAY (SXSW). She directed one of the storylines in Kartemquin Films' series HARD EARNED which won a Dupont Award. She has produced over a dozen documentary films, including Dick Johnson IS DEAD, BECOMING, DARK MONEY and CHARM CITY, among others. Her films have played at festivals around the world, including Sundance, Telluride, Tribeca, IDFA, SXSW, CPH:DOX, Sheffield and Berlin, and have been distributed by Netflix, PBS, HBO, NBC, Arte/ZDF and Channel 4.

Credits

Writer/Director: Katy Chevigny

Cast: Elizabeth Cook, Melissa Jackson, Catherine Curtin, Karen Allen, David Letterman, Barron Boedecker, Susie Essman, Donal Brophy, Zebedee Row, and Charles Esten

Producers: Katy Chevigny, Natalie Farrey, Peter Gilbert, Nikhil Melnechuk

Director of Photography: Emily Topper

Editors: Curtis Grout and Rodrigo Brazão

Language: English

TRT: 94 min

About Persimmon

Founded in 2025, Persimmon is a film and television distribution label dedicated to delivering stories that speak to the heart. Persimmon acquires and releases feature films spanning romance, mystery, holiday, and thrillers, supported by the global reach and modern distribution platform of its parent, Narrative Distribution. Guided by an executive team with deep experience in independent film distribution, Persimmon brings distinctive, human-centered storytelling to audiences across streaming channels, transactional platforms, and physical media. Learn more at www.persimmon.tv.

THE EASY KIND marks a feature directing effort from Chevigny, whose previous documentary work includes E-TEAM and DEADLINE, both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

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