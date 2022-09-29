Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RILEY & ROCHELLE Soundtrack Shares Second Single 'Ghost'

RILEY & ROCHELLE Soundtrack Shares Second Single 'Ghost'

The soundtrack will arrive on October 18.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

Montreal indie label Ting Dun Productions has released a second single from the upcoming official soundtrack to the video game Riley & Rochelle today, entitled "Ghost" feat. Colombes Ran, along with announcing that the game and soundtrack will arrive on October 18.

The soundtrack was composed by developer and game designer Tim Sheinman (Rivals, Family) with lyrics co-written by Natalia Yanchak (The Dears). Riley & Rochelle tells the story of two musicians from different sides of the tracks as they find their voices, ascend into superstardom, fall in love, and fall apart.

Players, who are creating a documentary film about the singers, delve deep into 90's nostalgia while piecing together their lives by listening to the all-original 16-song soundtrack of their career-spanning music and to uncover clues.

"During the 90's there was an iconic Academy Awards ceremony where both Celine Dion and Elliott Smith were nominated for 'Best Original Song'. Our game poses the question of what if these two musicians fell in love? What would that look like?" says Tim. Tim's games are often praised for their compelling soundtracks and the way in which music reflects the mechanics of gameplay.

Natalia adds, "We get to a point in the story where Riley and Rochelle are writing music together, and we really see their worlds collide. While these two musicians are super happy recording whatever songs they want, their labels and fans are not. So we have our indie rocker and our pop diva collaborating on something that comes out like Portishead, Bjork, or Zero 7.

"Riley and Rochelle are making weird, unusual art without any consideration for marketability or capitalist intentions. The fallout is brutal and you'll have to play the game to find out how it ends!"

The game also features characters voiced by Tim and Natalia themselves, plus easter eggs like novelist/music critic Chuck Klosterman and indie game developers Tanya X. Short (as an interviewer) and Xalavier Nelson Jr. (as the tour manager).

The Riley & Rochelle soundtrack will be available on all digital platforms, and for download on Steam or bundled with the game. Pre-save the soundtrack or wishlist the game here to get notified when the soundtrack is live.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere DatesApple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere Dates
September 29, 2022

Apple TV+ unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated, hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with “The Mosquito Coast” continuing its high-stakes journey in season two on November 4; celebrated workplace comedy “Mythic Quest” returning for season three on November 11, and more!
Author Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING PodcastAuthor Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING Podcast
September 29, 2022

In the premiere episode, Anne will spotlight HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the smash hit series Home Town and Home Town Takeover. The interview will delve into the Napiers’ story, including how they met, married and moved to Erin’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and set out on a dedicated mission to revitalize it.
glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'
September 29, 2022

“three wheels and it still drives!,” the new single from rising superstar glaive debuts on Interscope Records with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan. After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S.
Lili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF HonorsLili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF Honors
September 29, 2022

They will join the women previously announced to receive Crystal Awards—”Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and “Don’t Worry Darling” writer and director Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde—as well as Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a LifetimeAlan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime
September 29, 2022

Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award (presented by Ram Trucks) at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration, joining the ranks of previous recipients Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard as he’s celebrated by his peers for a career spanning more than three decades.