RILEY & ROCHELLE Soundtrack Shares Second Single 'Ghost'

Montreal indie label Ting Dun Productions has released a second single from the upcoming official soundtrack to the video game Riley & Rochelle today, entitled "Ghost" feat. Colombes Ran, along with announcing that the game and soundtrack will arrive on October 18.

The soundtrack was composed by developer and game designer Tim Sheinman (Rivals, Family) with lyrics co-written by Natalia Yanchak (The Dears). Riley & Rochelle tells the story of two musicians from different sides of the tracks as they find their voices, ascend into superstardom, fall in love, and fall apart.

Players, who are creating a documentary film about the singers, delve deep into 90's nostalgia while piecing together their lives by listening to the all-original 16-song soundtrack of their career-spanning music and to uncover clues.

"During the 90's there was an iconic Academy Awards ceremony where both Celine Dion and Elliott Smith were nominated for 'Best Original Song'. Our game poses the question of what if these two musicians fell in love? What would that look like?" says Tim. Tim's games are often praised for their compelling soundtracks and the way in which music reflects the mechanics of gameplay.

Natalia adds, "We get to a point in the story where Riley and Rochelle are writing music together, and we really see their worlds collide. While these two musicians are super happy recording whatever songs they want, their labels and fans are not. So we have our indie rocker and our pop diva collaborating on something that comes out like Portishead, Bjork, or Zero 7.

"Riley and Rochelle are making weird, unusual art without any consideration for marketability or capitalist intentions. The fallout is brutal and you'll have to play the game to find out how it ends!"

The game also features characters voiced by Tim and Natalia themselves, plus easter eggs like novelist/music critic Chuck Klosterman and indie game developers Tanya X. Short (as an interviewer) and Xalavier Nelson Jr. (as the tour manager).

The Riley & Rochelle soundtrack will be available on all digital platforms, and for download on Steam or bundled with the game. Pre-save the soundtrack or wishlist the game here to get notified when the soundtrack is live.