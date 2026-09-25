REPENTANCE Release Tribute Video to Shaun Glass

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Chicago-based metal act REPENTANCE has released a tribute to the band's founding member Shaun Glass with a new video for 'Fade Into Silence.' The track, which is featured on the band's upcoming third studio album 'Retaliate,' is out now.

Shaun Glass, the founding member and driving force behind REPENTANCE, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2026. Following his tragic death, the band decided to postpone the release of 'Retaliate' from its originally scheduled summer release to November 27, out of respect for their brother, friend, and bandmate.

Vocalist Adam Gilley comments: 'We decided that 'Fade Into Silence' would be the next single from the record because we wanted to dedicate this release to Shaun Glass. Of all the songs on the record, 'Fade Into Silence' just felt like the perfect song to honor him - especially because it was a song that Shaun himself wrote.

His unexpected passing has left a major hole in our hearts and in this band. Shaun wasn't just a bandmate or a friend; he was our brother. He was the one who created this band and helped give it its identity, and he was deeply loved by everyone of us. It's difficult to put into words what his loss means to us, and things will never quite be the same without him.

This song now carries a meaning we never expected it to have. Every note is a reminder of Shaun, his creativity, his passion, and everything he gave to this band. We're proud to dedicate 'Fade Into Silence' to our brother and friend, Shaun Glass. His music, his influence, and his memory will always be a part of us. Rest easy, Shaun. This one is for you.'

Shaun Glass spent more than four decades shaping the Chicago metal scene and was a driving force behind influential bands including Terminal Death, Sindrome, Broken Hope, SOiL, Dirge Within, The Bloodline, and, most recently, REPENTANCE. Throughout his career, he shared stages with some of the biggest names in metal and left behind a lasting musical legacy that continues to resonate with fans around the world.

Formed in 2018, REPENTANCE have built their sound around crushing groove metal, technical precision and uncompromising intensity. Following their debut album God For A Day (2020), the band signed with Noble Demon and released the EP Volume I - Reborn (2021), introducing vocalist Adam Gilley to the fold. Their sophomore album The Process of Human Demise (2023) further established their modern take on groove metal and thrash.

Now, 'Retaliate' will arrive on November 27, 2026, via Noble Demon. Produced by Alex Lackner at Accelerated Sound and mixed by Ari Mihalopoulos at Inner Light Studio, the album marks another chapter in the band's story - one that will now forever be connected to the legacy of its founder.

'Fade Into Silence' is more than just a new single. It is a final musical tribute to Shaun Glass, carrying his creativity and spirit forward through the band he created.

Tracklist

01. From Violence To Silence

02. What's Done Is Done

03. Retaliate

04. Unholy Guardian

05. Fade Into Silence

06. Among The Wolves

07. Annihilate

08. Concrete Coffin

09. Bleeding Out

10. Blood Of The Earth

Band Lineup

Adam Gilley – Vocals

Shaun Glass – Guitar

Eric Burns – Guitar

Eric Karol – Bass

Brandon White – Drums

Photo Credit: Dan Haggerty



Photo Credit: Dan Haggerty

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