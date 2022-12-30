REAL HOUSEWIVES Star CANDIACE Releases Deluxe 'Deep Space' Album Featuring New Track With Trina

Rising R&B powerhouse CANDIACE presents Deep Space Deluxe Edition, out now. She re-upped, re-energized, and recharged her acclaimed full-length debut album with eight new recordings. This pops off as the most dynamic and definitive vision of Deep Space.

She paved the way for its release with the sexy, slick, and stunning single and music video "INSECURE" [feat. Trina]. Watch it below!

Right out of the gate, it incited critical applause and earned plugs from the likes of Bossip and That Grape Juice, who noted, The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star has been making solid strides with tracks such as 'Drive Back' and its housing album 'Deep Space.' And the trajectory continues with her newest number."

Rated R&B raved, "The spicy track contains some of the bluntest lyrics and heartfelt vocals as Candiace lets a fragile lover know it's all him and not her, putting a damper on their relationship." BET highlighted, "she's telling the insecure folks about themselves." Meanwhile, the track continues to put up numbers.

Plus, Deep Space Deluxe Edition boasts a sequel to the knockout "Benefits," namely "Benefits (Part II)," a live rendition of "Drive Back," and the re-invigorated "Win 2.0." Its unreleased new tracks span "INSECURE" as well as "Affirmations," the seductive "Do It Again," and the entrancing "Since Then."

Now, she welcomes listeners even deeper into her world.

On Sunday nights, CANDIACE enchants millions of viewers everywhere on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Earlier this year, CANDIACE concluded her highly successful debut run, DEEP SPACE TOUR: Live at City Winery. Playing to thousands of enthusiastic fans, she captivated audiences in four major cities. She canvased Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. She notably sold out both Atlanta and D.C. Among those fans, cast members from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and various "BRAVOLEBRITIES" attended the Atlanta gig to support her.

On the road, CANDIACE notably paid homage to R&B icon Toni Braxton with a showstopping cover of "He Wasn't Man Enough" at each date. She also energized the proceedings with a series of highlights from her Deep Space Deluxe Edition.

2022 saw CANDIACE return for the 7th season of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo. As always, she lit up the screen like only she could, stealing each and every scene with confidence and charisma. With a lot more heat from CANDIACE, this season brought the fireworks to a whole new level, with episodes airing on Bravo on Sunday at 8 pm EST.

The original Deep Space continues to put up numbers, reeling in streams in the millions. Beyond the traction on DSPs, she incited the applause of everyone from Anita Baker and Nicki Minaj, to Toni Braxton. Upon arrival, it landed as one of the Top 25 R&B Albums in the Country. Among many highlights, it boasted the fan favorite single "Win." Beyond hundreds of thousands of streams, That Grape Juice hailed the single as an "empowering anthem, which aims to encourage and uplift."

CANDIACE keeps shining, with her single "Drive Back" recently reaching 3 million plus streams and her album Deep Space also reaching more than 3 million streams.

Watch the new music video here:

Listen to the deluxe album here:

ABOUT CANDIACE DILLARD BASSETT:

A renaissance woman can do it all-and more. As a singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, personality, and philanthropist, Candiace Dillard Bassett shines as brightly as possible in each respective lane. Racking up millions of streams and views on her solo music, appearing in films for BET and NETFLIX, running various businesses, and entertaining audiences on BRAVO's The Real Housewives of Potomac, she consistently turns heads and inspires with everything she does.

While performing with the prestigious Howard Gospel Choir, her peers affectionately referred to her as "Toni" due to the alto power of her voice. She launched her career in Washington DC, working in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs during the Obama administration before joining his reelection campaign as a staffer.

She also participated in countless pageants, reaching the apex as "Miss United States 2013." In order to guide and empower another generation of contestants, she founded Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting. She also cofounded Prima Hair Collection by Candiace Dillard and co-owns Chateau Salon Suites.

Allowing audiences into her world, Candiace notably joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2018. However, music always remained close to her heart. She landed a deal with MNRK and unveiled her full-length debut Deep Space in 2021. The album vaulted into the Top 25 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart with Anita Baker and Toni Braxton both professing their fandom.

She made her big screen debut with a role in the award-winning Water in a Broken Glass. Other credits include a guest spot on NETFLIX's Family Reunion alongside Tia Mowry and BET's The Christmas Lottery. In 2022, she also stars in BET's It Takes Two as she prepares more music for release as well.