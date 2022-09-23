Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

R&B/Soul Artist D Train To Release Seventh Studio Album

"D Train - The Other Side of the Tracks", to be released on September 29, 2022.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Vocalist, songwriter, and musician D Train is set to release his seventh studio album entitled "D Train - The Other Side of the Tracks", on September 29, 2022.

The album is being released independently and features the new single "Walls Falling Down", a social commentary on the human condition, and based on his travels to Germany during the time of the Berlin Wall. The single is a metaphor for the breaking down of the "walls" encountered in everyday life that can become hindrances to civil human relations. The single will be available for streaming and purchase on Spotify, iTunes, and Pandora

D Train Is best known for his single "You're the One for Me" made popular in the 1980's. Continuing to perform and record, D Train now has a new residency at The Industrial, (a music venue in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada) where he shares the stage with soulful songstress Elisa Fiorillo and the beautiful Soulettes. He has toured and performed with such acts as Luther Vandross, Michael Jackson, Teddy Riley, and a host of others that one could consider legendary in the music industry.

"D Train" was born in Brooklyn, New York. He is a vocalist, songwriter, and musician whose singles "You're the One for Me" (the title track which brought him his first Billboard Dance chart #1 hit), and "Something's On Your Mind" skyrocketed him to stardom.

