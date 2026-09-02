ALCATRAZZ Releases STAND AND WAIT YOUR TURN Video from PRIOR CONVICTIONS

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Metal legends Alcatrazz have released a video for the song 'Stand And Wait Your Turn', from the BraveWords Records release Prior Convictions. Prior Convictions contains newly re-recorded versions of nine 1980s era Alcatrazz songs, all featuring new vocalist Giles Lavery, plus two brand new band compositions, 'Transylvanian Requiem' and 'Stand And Wait Your Turn'.

Lead singer Giles Lavery checked in: 'As we gear up for our upcoming UK tour with the fantastic Girlschool, Raven and Airforce, we thought we'd share a compile video made from some footage of the dates last year! All put to our recent song 'Stand And Wait Your Turn' which was part of our 'Prior Convictions' record. It's been a busy year for us as we have been working long hours in the studio on the upcoming brand new Alcatrazz album, which could just be our best yet! More details to be revealed soon there! Jimmy and Giles have also stayed busy with touring with their other band Warlord, performing at festivals and touring around the world!'

Alcatrazz hit the road in November/December on the 2026 Winter Metal Meltdown European tour with Girlschool, Raven and Airforce.

November 25 - Glasgow *

November 26 - Porthcawl *

November 27 - Southampton

November 28 - Milton Keynes

November 29 - Newcastle

December 1 - London

December 2 - Sheffield

December 3 - Worthing

December 4 - Hastings

December 5 - Manchester

December 6 - Bridgewater

*Airforce does not appear.

Tickets are available at bandsintown.com.

Prior Convictions can be streamed or purchased at smarturl.it/PriorConvictions. Prior Convictions is also available as a 24 bit HI DEF audio download from Bandcamp, for only $5.99, at bravewordsrecords.bandcamp.com.

Prior Convictions Tracklist

'Transylvanian Requiem' (new song)

'Stand And Wait Your Turn' (new song)

'Jet To Jet' (2025)

'Starr Carr Lane' (2025)

'Hiroshima Mon Amour' (2025)

'Island In The Sun' (2025)

'Too Young To Die, Too Drunk To Live' (2025)

'God Blessed Video' (2025)

'Skyfire' (2025)

'General Hospital' (2025)

'Kree Nakoorie' (2025)

Credits

Produced by Giles Lavery and Jimmy Waldo

Mixed & Mastered by Andy Haller

'Stand And Wait Your Turn' is mixed and mastered by Thomas Mergler

All songs recorded 2025

Giles Lavery - Vocals

Joe Stump - Guitars

Jimmy Waldo - Keyboards

Gary Shea - Bass

Mark Benquechea - Drums

About Alcatrazz

Alcatrazz, formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, has been as well known for the legendary players and singers who have passed throughout the bands ranks as much as they have for their music.

Formed originally by the trio of Jimmy Waldo, Gary Shea (both fresh from late '70's hitmakers New England and the short lived band Warrior, featuring a pre-Kiss Vinnie Vincent) along with vocalist Graham Bonnet (himself with impressive credentials having been a then recent member of Rainbow and the Michael Schenker Group) the band set about completing the line up with drummer Jan Uvena (formerly of Alice Cooper) and a then very young Yngwie Malmsteen, a guitarist who had quickly made a name for himself upon arriving in the US in the early '80s. The band issued their now classic debut No Parole From Rock N Roll album (1983) which was met with universal critical acclaim. Yngwie was soon to depart in favor of Steve Vai just in time for the bands second album Disturbing The Peace (1985).

The bands mission has always been a not necessarily stable line-up, but of an evolving union of established performers all forming a 'supergroup' of sorts, one with perhaps more guitar fire-power than many, but definitely also with the songs to back it up.

Vocalist Doogie White (himself also formerly of Rainbow and Michael Schenker) served a successful two album stint with the band, while the 'shred-lord' himself, the acclaimed Joe Stump (also a very established solo artist and a Berklee college professor) has now been the bands longest serving guitarist, with this year now making his sixth continuing year as a member of the band.

Longtime Graham Bonnet and Alcatrazz collaborator, producer, songwriter and vocalist Giles Lavery is now the man behind the microphone, having proved he was an inspired choice on two recent US tours - having worked with the band in numerous other creative capacities since 2017 the band feel it was a logical move, but also one chosen on merit. Giles can be heard on the recent BraveWords Records release, Jack Starr's Out Of The Darkness Part II as well as his studio and live work with US metal legends Warlord, a band who feature non-other than Mark Zonder on drums, himself a former member of the Graham Bonnet Band, Fates Warning. And worth noting here, as he is also currently leading the band A-Z who feature none other than Alcatrazz main man keyboardist Jimmy Waldo! Confused yet? Don't be, as all of this proves that there is a firm but perhaps overlooked consistency and lineage to what on the surface may seem like an ever evolving band personnel.

Indeed Jimmy Waldo continues to be the heart and soul of Alcatrazz… as aside from being the bands talented keyboardist, he has been the one who would, over the bands career find himself at the centre of all band affairs and decision making, from booking the band in the early days, working closely with the bands various record labels, to making sure other members, at the height of 1980s rock n roll decadence were present and accounted for when it came time to get the work done. 'I think I even drove the tour bus once or twice back then,' says Waldo. In fact it was Jimmy himself who personally selected Steve Vai out of a number of other contenders for the guitarist position in 1984 when Yngwie Malmsteen chose to move on to his own distinguished solo career. 'A lot of people have come and gone over the years,' says Jimmy. 'It's kept it fresh and we are hardly the only band like that, we still have myself and Gary still holding down the frontline from that early era.'

Chris Impellitteri historically was one such player in line for the job, who may not have made it into the bands ranks back in 1984, but who in 2020 finally recorded with the band as a special guest on the successful Born Innocent album (co-produced by Giles and Jimmy).

Bassist Gary Shea, he who named the band and designed the bands logo no less, came up with the above-mentioned iconic album titles (lets also not forget Live Sentence) as noted above, has been flying the Alcatrazz flag with Jimmy for over four decades now and is looking forward to this next phase. Gary's recently published book No Bass, No Party is also an essential read for those wanting to delve deeper into the Alcatrazz story!

About BraveWords Records

BraveWords Records has released albums by Crimson Glory, Alcatrazz, Bangalore Choir, Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse, The Chris Slade Timeline, Rhett Forrester and Rob Robbins, Prophets of Addiction, Jack Starr, ASKA and future releases from Storm Force, Phil Soussan, Airforce, Lillian Axe, Colin Peterik.

The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built a home for artists, with nearly 100 years of combined music industry experience, taking care of global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), and social media and streaming opportunities, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly.

BraveWords.com was launched in 2000 and, with a team of global writers and photographers, grew into a 24/7 source of heavy metal news, features, reviews, audio and video streams.

More information on Alcatrazz is available at alcatrazzofficial.com.

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