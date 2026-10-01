RADIO FREE ALICE Collaborates with Rachel Brown on New Single BIG IDEAS

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Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice have shared their new single 'Big Ideas' featuring Rachel Brown of Water From Your Eyes. The track is taken from the band's upcoming debut album What's In Between, arriving October 30 via Atlantic Records.

The song was debuted live last week at the band's free, DIY pop-up show in LA. Performing outside of NOON Projects art gallery in Chinatown, fans flocked to get an early listen to the band's new music. The official video for 'Big Ideas' was taken straight from the show, capturing the frenzied energy of the moment.

On the collaboration, lead singer Noah Learmonth said, 'From early on we felt that a second vocal would work well with the song, a kind of call and response. We had loved Water From Your Eyes for years, and had gone to their show when they came to Melbourne. We felt like Rachel would be perfect, they have such an interesting, distinctive voice.'

He continues, ''Big Ideas' first came about in a time when we felt we were in a creative lull. We were writing a lot, but nothing good. 'Big Ideas' was the first song in a while we were pleased with. It was written in our storage unit in Melbourne where we rehearse. The riff came first and then the bass line.'

Today's single and the album at large sees the band continue their work across continents with producer Peter Katis, who is known for his work with Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie, The National and many others. The album's production was also shaped by the keen ears of Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Franz Ferdinand) and Finn Billingham.

The album artwork for What's In Between was shot by Taiwanese-American skateboarder and photographer Jerry Hsu.

Keeping the unrelenting buzz of their live shows going, the band has had a jam-packed festival season performing everywhere from Gov Ball to Reading Festival to Riot Fest. Up next, they will perform at Austin City Limits on October 9 before beginning an extensive UK/EU tour.

RFA has been rolling out singles from their upcoming album over the last few months, only officially announcing it a month ago with the single 'Crying With You.' Stirring up speculation ahead of the album announcement, they played their first pop-up show in London on August 19. Teasing the show online, the guerrilla gig saw over 500 electrified fans flock to see the band play with the South London railway as the backdrop. The recent show in LA was the second in the series, and the next city RFA hits is anyone's guess. Other highlights of the road include opening for Geese on their sold-out Australian tour and selling out six headline shows in London last year.

Radio Free Alice Live 2026

OCTOBER

9 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits

NOVEMBER

4 — Copenhagen, DK — Ideal Bar at Vega

6 — Berlin, DE — Frannz Club

7 — Hamburg, DE — Turmzimmer

8 — Cologne, DE — Helios37

10 — Amsterdam, NL — Tolhuistuin

11 — Brussels, BE — Botanique Rotonde (SOLD OUT)

12 — Paris, FR — Point Ephémère (SOLD OUT)

14 — Bristol, UK — Thekla

15 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute2

17 — London, UK — Electric Ballroom

18 — Leeds, UK — Brudenell Social Club (SOLD OUT)

20 — Manchester, UK — Academy 2

21 — Glasgow, UK — Art School

22 — Belfast, IE — Ulster Sports Club

24 — Dublin, IE — Button Factory

Tracklist

Crying With You

Undressed

Rule 31

What's In Between

Kick In The Shins

Big Ideas (feat. Rachel Brown)

Lunch Money

Bottleshops

Four Leaf Clover

The Intersection

Waiting

About Radio Free Alice

Noah Learmonth is the sort of frontman that classic bands are built around. Talk to the wryly amusing Radio Free Alice vocalist, and you'll find a leader who knows exactly what he wants his band to be: hook-laden yet self-aware; full of nuance, humor and a strange kind of joy; a group for those who often find themselves on the margins of the party, but a unit whose dreams are also ambitiously, unashamedly massive and fully on display with their debut record, What's In Between (October 30 via Atlantic Records).

Learmonth and guitarist Jules Paradiso started the group at school in Sydney before moving at 18 to Melbourne to fully pursue music. With their previous bandmates staying behind, they soon found bassist Michael Phillips and drummer Lochie Dowd at Melbourne University.

RFA have quickly transcended the often hard to break out of Australian music scene and become a band welcomed onto stages around the world. In 2025, they booked one London headline show that, due to insane demand, ended up expanding to six sold-out shows in the span of a single month. Later that year, they played their first US run, which included three sold-out NYC shows. They've spent festival season touring around the world's biggest stages, from Governor's Ball to Reading and Leeds. Back home in Australia, they supported Geese on their first trip down under, and warmed the stage for The Killers on their last arena run.

What's In Between is a three continent record made with Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Franz Ferdinand) over a couple weeks north of Sydney; songs were re-worked and re-visited with producer Peter Katis (Interpol, The National) at his studio in Connecticut; while a week of downtime in north-west London earlier this year spawned the final touches on the album with UK producer Finn Billingham working out of Flood and Alan Moulder's studio.

A card-carrying lover of coming-of-age narratives, with What's In Between, Learmonth and his band have written the soundtrack to their own: a debut destined to play on the stereos of a generation of fans as they carve out their singular stories, and an album that cements Radio Free Alice's place as one of 2026's most significant breakout bands.

Photo Credit: Imogene Barron [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Imogene Barron [Download Hi-Res]

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