Qwynn Releases First Single 'Blame Yourself' from Debut EP

Singer and lyrical songwriter Qwynn has released her alt/pop influenced single “Blame Yourself.” This is the first glimpse into the evolution of Qwynn’s sound and artistic direction leading to her debut EP slated for early 2025.

“This song as well as the new music on my EP truly embodies the evolution of who I am as an artist. Discovering that part of me and pulling out that authentic sound while writing with some of the best people means the world to me,” said Qwynn.

The 23 year old worked with Lovelytheband’s Sam Price who co-wrote and then produced the single. This is Price’s first production outside of the #1 alternative group.

“Sam Price is an incredible human who took a chance on me outside of his hit making band. He’s such a gentle person who was easy to write with and has that producer’s eye to elevate this song into something truly outstanding and representative to myself,” says Qwynn.

“Working with Qwynn was an absolute delight! She has been a great collaborator to have, especially for my first work as an independent producer and songwriter. The vibe we caught the day we wrote Blame Yourself was impeccable. I’m so stoked for everyone to play it on repeat for 7 years straight.” Sam Price

“Blame Yourself” is Qwynn’s first original single from her upcoming debut EP slated for the first quarter of 2025. After two successful independent single releases in 2023, Qwynn went into the writing room with artists from Lovelytheband, Grizfolk, She Wants Revenge, and more. This release is accompanied by a high energy performance video capturing the energy Qwynn brings to every show.

“Words don’t even begin to describe how excited I am for the world to hear this new music,” continues Qwynn. “In a way it feels like a rebirth in my sound, the words somehow hold more weight to me than they ever did, and I’ve grown so much as a person since I’ve put out music last. I hope the listeners really resonate with the songs’ messages and will want to sing scream them in the shower or the car like I do.”

Growing up in Cleveland, OH, Qwynn began her public performance career as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing. Qwynn moved from Ohio to Los Angeles in 2019 to further her singing skills before taking the leap to Nashville, TN in 2020 with a catalog of new songs to officially launch her career.

Qwynn is also extremely passionate about the special needs community and has helped her family start a 501c3 non-profit called “Connor’s Hope” in honor of her brother Connor who is on the autism spectrum. The mission is to assist young adults with special needs by providing access to goods and services to enrich their lives and bring fulfillment and joy.

Today, Qwynn performs at venues around Nashville including The Basement, The Vinyl Lounge, The Office, and other events such as Connor’s Hope, the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, and the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival.

