Quinton Griggs Unveils Heartfelt Single “Gemstone”

Today, Quinton Griggs unveils track "Gemstone." The track was a favorite of Quinton's late friend, Cooper, and dedicated to his memory. Stalling his other upcoming releases, Quinton decided the only track he wanted to share with the world was the one that meant the most to Cooper.

"This is a very special song to me, and was a favorite of someone I called a brother. We used to blast it in the car, singing along at the top of our lungs. I hope it brings you the same joy it brought us." - Quinton Griggs

Earlier this year, Quinton released the anthem "Crazy Devotion." Symbolizing Quinton's knowingly being in love with something toxic, the dynamic track highlights 70s and 80s glam-rock, which Quinton embodies both stylistically and melodically. In the official video, Quinton joins a cult led by Pete Wentz (who co-wrote the track) and quite literally 'drinks the punch' leading to an energized levitation & performance scene like no other.

Quinton's edgy vocals and charming personality fittingly arrive at the forefront of the resurgence of a new era of rock music. Coupled with a clear vision of his artistry, Quinton's impending musical success proves to be just around the corner.

With his uncontainable charisma and traffic-stopping fashion sense, Quinton Griggs cuts an instantly memorable figure. For as much as he aesthetically recalls the musical icons of the seventies and eighties, his music embodies 21st century genre-busting, striking a balance between stadium-ready Def Leppard-style bombast, pop punk attitude, and early aughts energy. Growing up in Georgia, he initially excelled on the football field as a running back and sometime quarterback. After devoting most of his life to the sport, a torn ACL derailed his professional ambitions. Stuck at home for a summer, he launched a TikTok out of boredom and amassed a rabid following. At just 16-years-old, he moved into Sway House. After consistently going viral, his surroundings and collaborations helped open up the floodgates of inspiration, and Quinton knew music was his direction. 2021 saw him unleash the single "Chaos" produced by Erik Ron [Panic! At The Disco, etc]. It racked up over 1.1 million Spotify streams independently and increased buzz. Around the same time, Pete Wentz [Fall Out Boy] caught wind of Quinton's music and became an early champion and collaborator. Co-writing "Crazy Devotion" alongside Pete, Quinton developed his musical style and persona and is ready to release music under his real name for the first time.