Queen Naija Returns With Emphatic New Single 'Good Girls Finish Last'

Multi-platinum singer Queen Naija returns to the music scene with a brand new single titled “Good Girls Finish Last,” which is out now. The new single finds the multihyphenate navigating through a relationship that so many women, who have given their all to a significant other but feel as though it may never be good enough, have experienced.

Queen Naija flows through “Good Girls Finish Last” with her powerful vocals and honest lyrics that bring listeners into her world: ”I must've been crazy / Thinking it'd be different all because I had your baby / Couldn't have gave you more love / There's nothing I could do to save us / And I'm starting to feel like everyone's telling the truth / 'Bout how you can't force a man to choose you / I guess good girls finish last no matter what we do.”

The new single arrives after the Michigan native dropped her EP, After the Butterflies, which was released in November 2023. The 10-track effort was led by the singles “Words of Affirmation” and “No Fake Love” featuring NBA YoungBoy. The mixtape also has guest appearances by Monica, Ella Mai, and Eric Bellinger.

The New York Times called Queen Naija “the first soul star of the social media generation,” and she’s proved that by building a career for herself that includes several RIAA-certified plaques and over 6 billion combined global streams in her career to date. Earlier this year, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine.”

Queen Naija has also carved a lane for herself on the charts as she has a handful of records that topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, including “Medicine,” “Karma,” “Butterflies Pt. 2,” and “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean. In addition, her 2020 debut album missunderstood went No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

