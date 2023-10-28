Quarters Of Change Release New Single 'Heaven Bound'

Fully drowning listeners in their aggressively vulnerable storytelling, New York's Quarters of Change have released “Heaven Bound” via Elektra. The final single off of their upcoming album Portraits, set to arrive on January 26, 2024, Quarters of Change are one of the fastest moving forces coming out of the New York rock scene and enveloping rabid listeners across the globe along the way.

On “Heaven Bound,” the band doesn't paint themselves as the hero, but allows bold desperation to seep across the track. Leaving space for air as the song develops, it goes from danceable to something altogether head banging. While toying with an archetypal alt-rock sound, Quarters of Change has their own fingerprint as a band. Whether it be their earworm guitar solos or entrancing stage presence, they not only stand out from the pack, but lead it.

The band's Ben Roter said, “‘Heaven Bound' is about a period of nihilism, isolation, and addiction. Specifically using addiction to cope. It's about feeling detached from the world and searching for meaning. In the end, it's an anthem of acceptance - and realizing that we all have a beautiful, inevitable fate. We're all truly ‘Heaven sent, heaven bound.'”

Listen to the single here:

“Heaven Bound” follows the release of other album tracks “What I Wanted,” “Hollywood Baby” and “Do Or Die.” Each track is a fragment of the larger picture that is will become Portraits. Now with four singles and visuals of the album released, the four individual portrait representations of the band members are completed. Arriving in early 2024, the band describes this body of work as them at their most authentic by saying, “In a way, it's our statement piece. It's who we are.”

Throughout this last year, Quarters of Change has been on an absolute tear across the country, with highlights including their SXSW debut, sold out shows in every major US market at the 500-cap level, and a festival performance at Austin City Limits. With just two dates remaining on their headlining tour, the year will close out with a massive hometown show at New York's Webster Hall on December 9.

This year has also seen the band chart at non-commercial radio and consistently going viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels, amassing over 10 million views and over 25,000 new followers. Through this explosion of new attention, Quarters of Change has won over the cosigns of Lewis Capaldi, Joe Jonas, The Driver Era, Limp Bizkit and more.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

December 7, 2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

December 09, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

See all tour info here

ABOUT QUARTERS OF CHANGE

Anchored by a mutual predisposition for unpredictability, Quarters of Change fuse together a signature hybrid of nineties-style alternative hooks, crunchy space rock soundscapes, and strutting seventies grooves. After piling up millions of streams, selling out shows, and inciting critical applause, the New York City quartet — Ben Acker (guitar, bass, synths), Attila Anrather (drums), Jasper Harris (guitars, bass, synths), and Ben Roter (vocals, guitar)— are working their way toward the 2024 release of their album Portraits.

Leaning on an unspoken musical language of their own, forged by years of cutting their teeth together, sneaking into shows they were once too young to play and practicing in the basement of their old high school, Quarters of Change very clearly have a lifelong bond that has created their own breed of alternative rock with stadium scope.

Initially gaining traction with a handful of independent EPs as the fan favorite “Kiwi” reeled in over 10 million streams, they continued to hone this signature style on their 2022 full-length debut, Into The Rift. Highlighted by fan-favorite tracks “T Love,” “Jaded,” and “Dead,” they made enamored notable fans out of Joe Jonas, Lewis Capaldi, Chad Smith, and Fred Durst, to name a few.

Quarters of Change simultaneously emerged as a live force, supporting Bad Suns and selling out their first-ever US headline tour. The Aquarian hailed them as “reviving alt rock,” and Sheesh professed, “Quarters of Change has mastered the New York rock resurgence in a way that is resonating with even the best of the best.” Earlier this year, the band made their SXSW debut. This month, the band wrapped up another headline run that ended with a momentous performance at Austin City Limits.

Doubling down on amplifying the energy, and turning up the distortion, Quarters of Change have quietly emerged as a phenomenon, and maintain this momentum with their latest singles leading up to the release of their next album Portraits on January 26, 2024.