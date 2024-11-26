QUINQUIS Shares New Track 'Morwreg'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



QUINQUIS, aka Breton musician and songwriter Émilie Quinquis, has shared a new track, ahead of a performance at Trans Musicales Festival on December 5th. The track is the first new QUINQUIS music since the AER EP and her debut album on Mute, SEIM (2022).

“Morwreg” (translation “mermaid” in Breton) is a haunting love song between a mermaid and a sailor. The track was inspired by the women of Ushant Island, where Émilie lives, and the love stories they historically shared with sailors who would arrive for a few weeks, then go away for months. Legends say that some of the women of Ushant have a mermaid as an ancestor. The mermaid in the song had 11 sisters, all left behind when she fell in love with a human, and she, and her descendants were cursed because of this. “Morwreg” is the love song that the mermaid may have sung to her sailor before the sea, or her sisters, took him.

Last month, Ladytron shared Emilie Quinquis’ remix of “We Never Went Away”, and recent remixes of her own work include Phew’s remix of ‘'Netra Ken’ and Keeley Forsyth’s take on “Adkrog”. Both “Netra Ken” and “Adkrog” were singles from SEIM, an album that forges a deep connection to the artist’s own culture, history and identity.

Photo credit: Aurelie Scouarnec

