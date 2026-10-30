Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Release Ninth Studio Album PERFECTH
The nine-song record was tracked across sessions in New Orleans and Los Angeles.
Queens of the Stone Age's new album Perfecth is out today via Matador Records. The nine-song record culminates a project forged from fearlessness and composed of equal parts reflection and ferocity. Birthed from sessions tracked everywhere from New Orleans to Los Angeles, the music is fearless and boundless, moody and menacing, gentle and strange. Here, Queens have moved a career's worth of jagged pieces into alignment.
'Every song sounds like it's from a different world,' says Homme. 'And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that.'
The band unveiled the closing track of the album, 'Run Away From the Mob,' earlier this week, a piece that steadily builds into a truly monumental climax. They also previously released 'Where the Goth Girls At?', 'Insignificant Other', and 'Easy Street,' ahead of the album's Oct. 30 release via Matador Records.
Produced by Homme and band member Michael Shuman, the record was made in the spirit of Kintsugi - the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by filling its cracks with gold, which holds that what has been shattered is made more beautiful, not less, by the act of repair. It's an album that could only have been made right now thanks to Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore taking significant evolutionary steps as a collective and arriving at hard-won clarity, its nine songs map different forms of love: of family, friends, and others both significant and insignificant. The loves that break you beyond survival and the loves that put you back together.
Following a summer filled with live shows, both across Europe with System of a Down and through North America with Foo Fighters, Queens have recently announced the Perfecth World Tour 2027. Beginning May 1st at San Diego's Viejas Arena, they will bring their live set to venues including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, TD Garden in Boston, and will stage outdoor shows at Red Rocks and American Family Insurance Amp in Milwaukee. Tickets are on sale now, with Pixies and Wheelchair Sports Camp as support. The dates follow a headline run through Autumn 2026 in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore. Select European headline dates for 2027 will be announced on 2nd November. Sign up at qotsa.com to be the first to receive updates.
Queens of the Stone Age on tour:
2026
11/25: Tokyo, JP / Zepp Haneda SOLD OUT
11/26: Nagoya, JP / Zepp Nagoya
11/28: Osaka, JP / Zepp Namba
12/2: Singapore / Star Theatre
12/5: Hong Kong, CN / Clockenflap #
12/8: Adelaide, AU / The Drive *
12/11: Hobart, AU / My State Bank Arena *
12/13: Melbourne, AU / Rod Laver Arena *
12/15: Sydney, AU / Afterpay Arena *
12/16: Newcastle, AU / Newcastle Entertainment Center *
12/18: Brisbane, AU / Brisbane Entertainment Center *
12/20: Auckland, NZ / Spark Arena *
2027
3/6: Mexico City, MX / Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes w/ Interpol
3/12-3/14: Buenos Aires, Argentina / Lollapalooza #
3/12 -3/14: Santiago, Chile / Lollapalooza #
3/19-3/21: São Paulo, BR Lollapalooza #
5/1: San Diego, CA / Viejas Arena ^
5/2: Inglewood, CA / Kia Forum ^
5/4: Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena ^
5/5: Sacramento, CA / Golden 1 Center ^
5/7: Seattle, WA / Climate Pledge Arena ^
5/9: Portland, OR / Moda Center ^
5/11: Salt Lake City, UT / Delta Center ^
5/12: Morrison, CO / Red Rocks ^ SOLD OUT
5/14: Saint Paul, MN / Grand Casino Arena ^
5/15: Milwaukee, WI / American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^
5/16: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena ^
5/18: Indianapolis, IN / Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena ^
5/19: Columbus, OH / Nationwide Arena ^
5/21: Pittsburgh, PA / Petersen Events Center ^
5/22: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena ^
5/24: Boston, MA / TD Garden ^
+ w/ Virgin Orchestra
* w/ Primus, Tropical f Storm
^ w/ Pixies, Wheelchair Sports Camp
# Festival Date
Tracklist
It's Only Love
Mono
From the Cliff
Sunday
Phantom Limb
Photo Credit: Andreas Neumann, download hi-res here
Photo Credit: Andreas Neumann, download hi-res here
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