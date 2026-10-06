Josh Homme and Friends to Benefit CORE and Sweet Stuff

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CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) – the global humanitarian organization dedicated to empowering communities in and beyond crisis – will join Joshua Homme and the Sweet Stuff Foundation for 'Joshua Homme and Friends,' a one-night-only benefit concert taking place on Monday, November 16, at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. The evening will bring together an extraordinary lineup of musicians, comedians and special guests to raise funds for both organizations.

The program will feature live performances by Josh Homme, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Justin Willman, Norah Jones, Beck, St. Vincent, The Kills, Michael Shuman, Troy Van Leeuwen, Chad Smith, John McEnroe and Andrew Watt, alongside comedy from Bill Burr, Sarah Silverman, Dean Delray and Dan Soder. Special surprise moments and appearances will round out the evening, including a very special award presented by Jack Black.

'Josh's blood, guts and heart is all over this incredible night. He and his friends are showing up when supporting communities at the worst time of their lives is getting harder and harder,' said Ann Lee, co-founder and CEO of CORE. 'These artists' time and talent will fuel CORE to deliver emergency relief and support families as they rebuild. We're deeply grateful for their commitment to help people and to everyone attending for making this work possible.'

Funds raised will support CORE's ongoing disaster recovery efforts around the world, including in Los Angeles, where communities continue to rebuild after the 2025 wildfires, and Venezuela, following the back-to-back earthquakes that struck the country in June. Proceeds from limited-edition screen prints by longtime QOTSA collaborators Boneface and Emek will also support the Sweet Stuff Foundation's mission to assist career musicians, recording engineers and their families facing illness and disability.

'CORE is an immediate responder to crises globally,' said Josh Homme. 'They act decisively with care & kindness when others hesitate. It's an honor to partner Sweet Stuff with CORE to support their mission of action. Thank you to all the artists for generously donating your time and talent for such a worthy organization.'

Queens of the Stone Age will release their ninth studio album, Perfecth, via Matador Records on October 30th. Produced by Homme and band member Michael Shuman. It was made in the spirit of Kintsugi — the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by filling its cracks with gold, which holds that what has been shattered is made more beautiful, not less, by the act of repair. It's an album that could only have been made right now thanks to Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita, and Jon Theodore taking significant evolutionary steps as a collective and arriving at hard-won clarity; its nine songs map different forms of love: of family, friends, and others both significant and insignificant. The loves that break you beyond survival and the loves that put you back together.

Tickets are now available for purchase at Ticketmaster.

Event Details

Artist Pre-Sale Tickets: Wednesday, October 7 at 10am PT - Thursday, October 8 at 10pm PT

General On-Sale Tickets: Friday, October 9 at 10am PT

About CORE

Founded after the 2010 Haiti earthquake by Sean Penn and Ann Lee, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) is a global humanitarian organization that empowers underserved communities in and beyond crisis. CORE's community-powered work is informed and fueled by local hands. The organization says it listens, learns, and acts to quickly fill gaps, mobilize resources, and develop long-term recovery solutions when crisis strikes. With a focus on equity, CORE provides critical relief to marginalized and vulnerable people, from the conflict in Sudan and the earthquakes in Venezuela, to hurricane-ravaged states across the U.S. and beyond. More information is available at www.coreresponse.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 26 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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