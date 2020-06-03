QChamberStream.com Presents Latin Grammy Winner Gaby Moreno Live From LA

QChamberStream.com, the new premiere platform for high-quality livestreamed concerts founded by Tanja Dorn's Dorn Music and producer Bernhard Fleischer's BFMI in April 2020, announces its next US-based performance featuring LA-based Guatemalan singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 8pm CET. The concert (with no live audience) will be broadcast live from Gravity Media's Van Nuys Production Center in Los Angeles, with Paul Fenkart of BFMI USA directing.

QChamberStream.com reaches audiences worldwide; this broadcast will be the first that can be viewed in China. Ticket holders will receive an access key that allows them to watch the concert during the live broadcast as well as on-demand on QChamberStream.com for one week following the performance. Ticket sales help secure musicians' fees.

Gaby Moreno says, "I'm very much looking forward to performing this unique and special concert during these unprecedented times. My greatest joy in life is singing and I'm thrilled to be able to share my music with you all through a wonderful platform like QChamber, bringing us all together. I will be donating to the organization Color of Change that is working to fight racial injustice, and I would ask you to please consider doing the same."

Tanja Dorn, President of Dorn Music, says, "We founded QChamberStream.com with BFMI out of a desire to continue Dorn Music's mission of connecting high caliber artists with audiences in a meaningful way for both parties, even during this time when in-person concerts are not possible. Through this platform, artists are able to have a top-quality performance experience while audiences are able to enjoy an incredible concert from the comfort and safety of their own homes. We are very proud to present our first concert outside the classical music genre, with Gaby Moreno."

Producer Bernhard Fleischer says, "It has paid off to keep both the musical and the audiovisual quality as high as is possible, and we are seeing that viewers remain with us for a long period of time. We are proud and grateful our longstanding technology partner in the US, Gravity Media, has welcomed us into their home for this concert."

Marc Genin, Executive Vice President of Gravity Media, says, "Gravity Media is known for embracing new opportunities, exploiting new technologies and helping its clients launch new initiatives. Gravity Media has worked with BFMI for many years on performing arts broadcast projects that have involved such world-renowned companies as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Ballet, and has built a reputation as a specialist in creating high end performance programs for the screen. We are delighted to partner with QChamberStream.com."

Since moving to Los Angeles from her native Guatemala, Gaby Moreno has released five albums, earned a Grammy nomination for her album Illusion in the Best Latin Pop Album category, earned an Emmy nomination for co-writing the Parks & Recreation theme song, and won a Latin Grammy in the Best New Artist category.

Moreno's 2019 Nonesuch Records album ¡Spangled! is a collaboration with American musician, songwriter, and arranger, Van Dyke Parks. The album celebrates the migration of song across the Americas and spans more than a century, including a bolero from Panama, a bossa nova from Brazil, and an elegiac ballad from the Southwest United States - Ry Cooder, John Hiatt, and Jim Dickinson's "Across the Borderline," performed with Cooder and Jackson Browne. The album also includes one of Moreno's own songs, "Sombrerón (Revisted)," as well as "The Immigrants" by Trinidadian songwriter David Rudder.

Gaby Moreno has shared the international stage with pop music luminaries such as Bono, Andrea Boccelli, Tracy Chapman, Ani DiFranco, Punch Brothers, Hugh Laurie, Buena Vista Social Club, Calexico, David Gray and many more. More recently, she has appeared on Live From Here (hosted by five-time Grammy winner/MacArthur Genius, Chris Thile). Moreno also sings the theme song and voices the character Marlena on the multi Emmy Award-winning Disney children's television series, "Elena of Avalor," which features Disney's first Latina princess. Her moving version of "Cucurrucucú Paloma" was included in the last season of Netflix's Orange Is The New Black.

QChamberStream.com is the premiere platform for quality and cutting-edge streamed performances.

