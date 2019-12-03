Pussy Riot Announces 19 City North American Tour

Today, Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot announce a 19-date headline tour across North America. Fronted by Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova, the group will kick off their month-long trek on March 13th in Los Angeles.

As vocal champions for women's rights around the globe, Pussy Riot are proud to partner with PLUS1 throughout the duration of this tour so that one dollar from each ticket sold will go directly toward the local Planned Parenthood affiliate in each tour market. Pussy Riot initially connected with Planned Parenthood after staging a sold-out live benefit show in Birmingham Alabama on July 11th to protest the anti-abortion legislation in the state. All proceeds from the show were donated to non-profits Yellowhammer Fund and Planned Parenthood, in support of access to safe and legal abortion. While the group are pleased to see the legislation temporarily blocked by a federal judge, the fight for protecting women's rights is far from over, which is why they are proud to partner with such important organizations.

PUSSY RIOT - NA TOUR DATES:



Fri 3.13 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 LA

Sat 3.14 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Wed 3.18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Thu 3.19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Fri 3.20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Tue 3.24 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

Thu 3.26 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Fri 3.27 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sat 3.28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Tue 3.31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu 4.2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Hall at Avant Gardner

Fri 4.3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat 4.4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Wed 4.8 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Fri 4.10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Sat 4.11 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Sun 4.12 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Tue 4.14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Wed 4.15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

Tue 5.19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

