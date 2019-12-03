Pussy Riot Announces 19 City North American Tour
Today, Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot announce a 19-date headline tour across North America. Fronted by Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova, the group will kick off their month-long trek on March 13th in Los Angeles.As vocal champions for women's rights around the globe, Pussy Riot are proud to partner with PLUS1 throughout the duration of this tour so that one dollar from each ticket sold will go directly toward the local Planned Parenthood affiliate in each tour market. Pussy Riot initially connected with Planned Parenthood after staging a sold-out live benefit show in Birmingham Alabama on July 11th to protest the anti-abortion legislation in the state. All proceeds from the show were donated to non-profits Yellowhammer Fund and Planned Parenthood, in support of access to safe and legal abortion. While the group are pleased to see the legislation temporarily blocked by a federal judge, the fight for protecting women's rights is far from over, which is why they are proud to partner with such important organizations. PUSSY RIOT - NA TOUR DATES:
Fri 3.13 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 LA
Sat 3.14 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Wed 3.18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Thu 3.19 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
Fri 3.20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Tue 3.24 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
Thu 3.26 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Fri 3.27 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Sat 3.28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Tue 3.31 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu 4.2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Hall at Avant Gardner
Fri 4.3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat 4.4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Wed 4.8 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Fri 4.10 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
Sat 4.11 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Sun 4.12 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Tue 4.14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Wed 4.15 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
Tue 5.19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
