Pusha T and Pharrell Williams Launch GRINDIN COFFEE

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Terrence 'Pusha T' Thornton and Pharrell Williams celebrated the launch of their new coffee brand, Grindin Coffee, with a pair of VIP events in New York City, bringing together friends, collaborators, tastemakers and members of the creative community to experience the brand firsthand.

The celebration began with an intimate breakfast at Ludlow House, where guests gathered over Grindin Coffee and breakfast while Pusha T and Pharrell introduced the brand and the story behind it. Notable attendees included Lavazza CMO Carlo Colpo, Chairman and President Guiseppe Lavazza with members of the Lavazza family, Luka Barrat, Dev Hyne, Ari Melber, and Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin. The morning offered guests a first taste of Grindin's dark and medium roast blends while highlighting the coffee ritual that has long fueled Pusha and Pharrell's creative partnership.

Later that evening, the celebration continued at Time Again, where Pusha T and Pharrell hosted the official Grindin Coffee launch party. The event, featuring DJ sets from Questlove and Jason Stewart, brought together VIPs across music, fashion, entertainment and culture for a night celebrating Grindin and the entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of the brand.

Powered by and in partnership with Lavazza, Grindin Coffee was born from Pusha T and Pharrell's own routines. The longtime collaborators developed their love of coffee through years of early mornings, late nights, recording sessions, workouts and time on the road. Designed as fuel for the everyday hustle, Grindin is for hard workers, early risers and late-night grinders who move with intention.

'Our whole rhythm is create, move, create again. Great coffee is a part of that cycle,' says Pusha T. 'Grindin Coffee is for people who are doing something. People who are moving. People who wake up and attack the day. It's not about sipping and easing into the morning. It's about ignition.'

Grindin's debut offerings include dark and medium roast blends, available in both ground and whole bean. The dark roast features tasting notes of cocoa, caramel and brown spices, while the medium roast features notes of bittersweet chocolate, caramel and roasted hazelnut. Both blends are suitable for filter, espresso, and cold brew methods.

Grindin Coffee is available exclusively via GrindinCoffee.com.

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