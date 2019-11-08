Pure Bathing Culture Announce New Acoustic EP 'Equinox'

Iconic Portland indie pop duo Pure Bathing Culture have announced a new EP - Equinox - to be released November 15 on Infinite Companion. The collection features brand new, beautifully stripped renditions of beloved songs: three from Night Pass as well as fan favorites "Pendulum" and "Pray for Rain." Primarily acoustic and arrestingly intimate, it is unlike anything Pure Bathing Culture have released to date. The band discuss their inspiration and process in this behind-the-scenes look at 'The Making of Equinox.'

Today, the band share the first offering - an entrancing new take on "Pendulum" - the original version of which was featured in Stereogum's '200 Best Songs Of The 2010s' earlier this week.

Following the release of their Tucker Martine-produced triumph Night Pass earlier this year, Pure Bathing Culture toured extensively. During one such run with Lucius, they were presented with the opportunity to perform as an acoustic duo for the first time. Known for an electrically eccentric sound, Pure Bathing Culture welcomed this rare opportunity to simplify the setup and delve more deeply into their music's clandestine details, exploring the songs' essential meanings and melodies. The experience led to Equinox, a collection of these findings in intimate, unplugged form. Throughout, Daniel's guitars emulate a colorful warmth and Sarah's vocals gleam with stunning intensity.

TRACKLIST

1. Devotion

2. Pendulum

3. Black Starling

4. Pray For Rain

5. All Night

Founded by Marmoset Music's Ryan Wines and operated by Laura Hardin,

Infinite Companion is built by a blend of music-loving hearts and industry-savvy

minds. Treating each artist's career as its own small business,

Infinite Companion prioritizes sustainable creativity over trend.





