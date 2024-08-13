Psymon Spine Share New Single 'Sugar' and Unveil New Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this year Brooklyn's Psymon Spine released their acclaimed album Head Body Connector via Northern Spy Records. The vinyl version of the release contains extra tracks including “Sugar” which today has been made available on DSPs for the first time. The track, which will make you want to hit the dance floor instantly, was recorded in the Catskills alongside the rest of Head Body Connector and features backing vocals by Angel Deradoorian (Dirty Projectors, The Roots, Flying Lotus). The band’s Noah Prebish shares:

It’s interesting watching a song pivot from one idea to another, central ideas in early drafts becoming mere footholds for later versions. When I take a step back it’s like watching a squirrel jumping from branch to branch, or a Simpsons episode where the plot veers completely off course 5 minutes in. ‘Sugar’ started with me looping the drum intro of a Shuggie Otis track and noodling on a Juno 106 over it. I added some nonsense mumble vocals, and the sketches that would later become the synth and guitar leads. The rhythm guitar part I wrote was directly inspired by the guitar in the Men Without Hats hit Safety Dance, which we had recently done a cover of. It all sounded really weird and disjointed, but there was something about that felt really good. I began noodling around on their piano, playing the chords I had composed on the synth. Playing them on a piano made my hands want to move differently, and the rhythm became more angular, with more division between the left and right hands. Eventually the Shuggie Otis sample was muted, as were most (though not all) of the original synth tracks, and my vague lyrical ideas began to emulsify.

Head Body Connector is a raw, dynamic, guitar-forward studio record from a band obsessed with production. It’s also a record that, more so than any previous Psymon release, is explicitly informed by the band’s notoriously cathartic, emotionally charged live show. Having already toured the U.S, The UK and Europe today the band have also announced another U.S. run with dates kicking off August 15 in Brooklyn, NY, stopping in Los Angeles on October 9 and concluding in Phoenix, AZ on October 19. Tickets are on sale here and all dates are listed below.

Psymon Spine tour dates

8/16 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

8/24 - All Call Festival - Traverse City, MI

8/25 - Chicago Triathlon / Grant Park - Chicago, IL

8/25 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

8/29 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

8/30 - Mission Theatre - Portland, OR

8/31 - Bumbershoot - Seattle, WA

9/04 - The Coast - Fort Collins, CO

9/05 - Lulu's - Colorado Springs, CO

9/06 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

9/07 - Punch House - Chicago, IL

9/08 - Lucky Wolf Theatre - Paw Paw, MI

9/11 - Tellus360 - Lancaster, PA

10/09 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA

10/10 - Desert Daze - Lake Perris, CA

10/14 - Casbah, Desert Daze Presents - San Diego, CA

10/16 - Ventura Music Hall - Venice, CA

10/19 - VIVA PHX - Phoenix, AZ

Head Body Connector tracklisting

Digital release

01 Boys

02 Wizard Acid

03 Be the Worm

04 Antimatter Kid

05 Bored of Guitar

06 Ketamine Hot Tub

07 So Far Away

08 A Day is A Long Time

09 Chip the Monk

10 The Kanks (No Plan)

Vinyl release

01 Boys

02 Wizard Acid

03 Be the Worm

04 Antimatter Kid

05 Bored of Guitar

06 Ketamine Hot Tub

07 Sugar

08 So Far Away

09 Garbage

10 A Day is A Long Time

11 Chip the Monk

12 The Kanks (No Plan)

Photo Credit: Norris Guncheon

