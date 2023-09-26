Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their 'Next Stop Tour'

The final stops of the “Next Stop Tour” will take the band coast to coast.  

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their 'Next Stop Tour'

San Luis Obispo-based Próxima Parada are thrilled to announce the final three shows of their “Next Stop Tour” that will take the band coast to coast.  

Próxima Parada means ‘next stop’ in Spanish and Portuguese. As college students in San Luis Obispo, California taking the bus to school, at every stop they’d hear, “Now approaching, próxima parada…” 100 times a day. The name is an invitation to the present moment, a reminder to not be too focused on the destination and to appreciate every stop along the way. 

After ten years of next stops, their songs have become more and more focused on personal growth and groove, where each player adds just what’s needed and makes up a piece of a whole. Some songs are sunny and light-hearted indie soul, others have a late-Mac-Miller mellow vibe, all the while speaking to who they are working to be. 

What began as a group of college friends wanting to spread joy to their local community has led to national tours where people let loose and feel whatever they need to feel. It’s already been an incredible journey with their songs reaching a global audience online, and they’re just getting started. 2023 brings Próxima Parada’s strongest album to date and much touring. 

TOUR DATES

Sept 28 @ Goldfield Trading Post | Sacramento, CA

Sept 29 @ The Catalyst Atrium | Santa Cruz, CA

Sept 30 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA

Oct 5 @ Bluebird Theatre | Denver, CO

Ovt 6 @ Aggie Theatre | Fort Collins, CO

Oct 7 @ Schmiggity’s Live Music Dance Bar | Steamboat Springs, CO

Oct 11 @ 7th Street Entry | Minneapolis, MN

Oct 12 @ Schubas Tavern | Chicago, IL 

Oct 13 @ The Basement | Columbus, OH

Oct 14 @ The Burl | Lexington, KY 

Oct 18 @ Brighton Music Hall | Boston, MA

Oct 19 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

Oct 20 @ MilkBoy Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

Oct 21 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington, DC

Oct 25 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN

Oct 26 @ Aisle 5 | Atlanta, GA

Nov 2 @ White Oak Music Hall | Houston, TX

Nov 3 @ Antone’s Nightclub | Austin, TX

Nov 4 @ House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room | Dallas, TX

Nov 8 @ Kilby Court | Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 9 @ The Shredder | Boise, ID

Nov 10 @ The Jack London Revue | Portland, OR 

Nov 11 @ Lucky You Lounge | Spokane, WA

Nov 12 @ Madame Lou’s | Seattle, WA

Nov 30 @ Soho Music Hall | Santa Barbara, CA

Dec 1 @ The Echo | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 2 @ SLO Brewing | San Luis Obispo, CA

Feb 25- Mar 1, 2024 @ Jam Cruise | Miami, FL



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for One in a Million Photo
Video: Bebe Rexha & David Guetta Drop Music Video for 'One in a Million'

Elevating to another level once again, multi-platinum hitmakers Bebe Rexha and David Guetta present the stunning music video for their rapidly rising single “One in a Million.' The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

2
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY Photo
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Ft. The Wolfpack Announce Five Nights in NY

Fans can also join the band for Playa Luna Presents Dead Ahead, an all-inclusive vacation experience in Riviera Cancún, Mexico on January 12-15, 2024. The event will celebrate the Grateful Dead songbook featuring two nights of curated collaborations themed “Dead Ahead” as well as one night of Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and more.

3
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman to Launch 20th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-Nominated Music Sensation Celtic Woman will launch a 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring an all-new live show celebrating their legacy of uplifting performances. The tour will delight audiences with a fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music, reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

4
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist Photo
Irish Folk Artist Galvo Releases Debut Album The HeARTist

On his birthday, Dublin-based singer-songwriter Galvo releases his debut album The HeARTist Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'Video: L.A. Edwards Premieres Music Video for 'Peace Be With You'
Video: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVERVideo: Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night FinaleAMERICA'S GOT TALENT Sets Spectacular Two-Night Finale
Exclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual EventExclusive: Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Broadway Inspirational Voices' Annual Event

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL