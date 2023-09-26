Próxima Parada Announce Final Three Shows of Their 'Next Stop Tour'

San Luis Obispo-based Próxima Parada are thrilled to announce the final three shows of their “Next Stop Tour” that will take the band coast to coast.

Próxima Parada means ‘next stop’ in Spanish and Portuguese. As college students in San Luis Obispo, California taking the bus to school, at every stop they’d hear, “Now approaching, próxima parada…” 100 times a day. The name is an invitation to the present moment, a reminder to not be too focused on the destination and to appreciate every stop along the way.

After ten years of next stops, their songs have become more and more focused on personal growth and groove, where each player adds just what’s needed and makes up a piece of a whole. Some songs are sunny and light-hearted indie soul, others have a late-Mac-Miller mellow vibe, all the while speaking to who they are working to be.

What began as a group of college friends wanting to spread joy to their local community has led to national tours where people let loose and feel whatever they need to feel. It’s already been an incredible journey with their songs reaching a global audience online, and they’re just getting started. 2023 brings Próxima Parada’s strongest album to date and much touring.

TOUR DATES

Sept 28 @ Goldfield Trading Post | Sacramento, CA

Sept 29 @ The Catalyst Atrium | Santa Cruz, CA

Sept 30 @ The Independent | San Francisco, CA

Oct 5 @ Bluebird Theatre | Denver, CO

Ovt 6 @ Aggie Theatre | Fort Collins, CO

Oct 7 @ Schmiggity’s Live Music Dance Bar | Steamboat Springs, CO

Oct 11 @ 7th Street Entry | Minneapolis, MN

Oct 12 @ Schubas Tavern | Chicago, IL

Oct 13 @ The Basement | Columbus, OH

Oct 14 @ The Burl | Lexington, KY

Oct 18 @ Brighton Music Hall | Boston, MA

Oct 19 @ Brooklyn Bowl | Brooklyn, NY

Oct 20 @ MilkBoy Philadelphia | Philadelphia, PA

Oct 21 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington, DC

Oct 25 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN

Oct 26 @ Aisle 5 | Atlanta, GA

Nov 2 @ White Oak Music Hall | Houston, TX

Nov 3 @ Antone’s Nightclub | Austin, TX

Nov 4 @ House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room | Dallas, TX

Nov 8 @ Kilby Court | Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 9 @ The Shredder | Boise, ID

Nov 10 @ The Jack London Revue | Portland, OR

Nov 11 @ Lucky You Lounge | Spokane, WA

Nov 12 @ Madame Lou’s | Seattle, WA

Nov 30 @ Soho Music Hall | Santa Barbara, CA

Dec 1 @ The Echo | Los Angeles, CA

Dec 2 @ SLO Brewing | San Luis Obispo, CA

Feb 25- Mar 1, 2024 @ Jam Cruise | Miami, FL