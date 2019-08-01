Protoje Kicks Off Second Half of U.S. Summer Tour & Announces New Headlining Dates

2019 GRAMMY-nominated Jamaican artist Protoje continues to blaze stages worldwide. From SummerJam in Germany to Reggae Sumfest in Jamaica, Protoje has been slaying some of the summer's most coveted festival stages. This week, he picks up the second half of his North American tour with Rebelution and announces new headlining dates in select U.S. cities. Lila Iké, one of reggae's most-talked about emerging singers, will join him in Atlanta, Santa Cruz and San Diego. Admist his stateside run, Protoje will hit some of Europe's hottest music festivals (including Oya Fest in Oslo, Norway and Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary) as well as two dates in Germany. See full schedule here and below.



Over the course of a year, Protoje has had a whirlwind of success. He landed his first GRAMMY-nomination for his fourth album A Matter Of Time (out via In.Digg.Nation Collective and Easy Star Records) for Best Reggae Album, garnered features in Rolling Stone magazine, Vogue and Paper and made his national U.S. TV debut in May (performing the album's latest single "Like This" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). A rebroadcast of this performance aired on July 1. Since his album release, he recruited fellow Jamaican comrades Agent Sasco (Assassin) and Lila Iké for his latest call-to-action single "Not Another Word."



2019 is bigger than just Protoje, he has also been a champion in introducing new talent from his label and management company In.Digg.Nation Collective. Two of these rising stars and prominent female voices in Jamaica are Lila Iké and Sevana,who have both dropped new material this summer and joined the star on iconic stages such a Reggae Sumfest and BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn!.

REMAINING TOUR DATES:

JULY 31 - PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 1 - BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 2 - PORTLAND, OREGAN (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 3 - NEW YORK, NEW YORK (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 4 - ASBURY PARK - NEW JERSEY (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 8 - OYA FESTIVAL - OSLO, NORWAY - BUY TICKETS

AUG 9 - CENTRAL STATION - DARMSTADT, GERMANY - BUY TICKETS

AUG 10 - FRIDAS PIER - STUTTGART, GERMANY - BUY TICKETS

AUG 11 - SZIGET FESTIVAL - BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - BUY TICKETS

AUG 14 - ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA (USA) - BUY TICKETS

AUG 15 - ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA (USA) - BUY TICKETS

AUG 16 - COCOA, FLORIDA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 17 - BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 18 - ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 20 - ATLANTA, GEORGIA (USA) - BUY TICKETS ^

AUG 21 - NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (USA) - BUY TICKETS

AUG 22 - ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI (USA) - BUY TICKETS

AUG 24 - MORRISON, COLORADO (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 27 - SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA (USA) - BUY TICKETS ^

AUG 28 - SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA (USA) - BUY TICKETS ^

AUG 29 - MESA, ARIZONA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 30 - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

AUG 31 - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

SEP 1 - PLACERVILLE, CALIFORNIA (USA) - BUY TICKETS *

*w/ Rebelution and Collie Buddz

^ w/ Lila Iké





