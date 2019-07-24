Project Loud Unveils Full First Phase Lineups

Project Loud is the most exciting new addition to London's nocturnal landscape in many years. This game-changing new event now unveils the fantastic first season of parties to take place at Proud Embankment with the very best sound and production in the world from Loud Professional. Starting on Friday August 9th, the quest to become the most unique and sonically perfect party on the planet starts with Art Department and Goldcap, before the acclaimed international DJ's like Agoria, DJ Sneak, Francesca Lombardo, Guy Laliberte, Behrouz, Nico Stojan, Maya Warriors Sound System and a Voyage Showcase Night will all serve up some special parties until Friday November 29th.

Project Loud is set to raise the bar for nightclubbing experiences. It is the unique coming together of two industry leaders who strive for perfection in every way. They have bold and ambitious ideals and more than enough skills, know-how, and dedication to pull off something of the likes you will never have experienced before.

Proud Embankment, who are known for their first-class venues, sound systems, and stylish production and design, and Loud Professional, a young and innovative company representing the very best in avant-garde production, music and delivery and the highest standards of service. They are the go-to company for international live music events and have worked with everyone from Extrema in Belgium to the X Factor Arena.

Loud Professional have developed a bespoke sound system with development by the best minds in the industry. It will be the basis for the world-beating Project Loud events, and on top of that mobile phones will be banned on the dance floor so the music is always the main focus and the club is a welcoming, safe space that will come alive with visual mapping and lighting producers as well as Special Altitude Dance Performance.

After the much-anticipated launch event on Friday August 9th with Art Department and Goldcap, Sunday August 25th finds elegant French techno tastemaker Agoria headline with Gauthier DM. On Friday September 6th, Italian tech house titans Supernova headline, as does Chicago house pioneer DJ Sneak who brings raw grooves and plenty of attitude with Laion, Manda and residents also putting the sound system through its paces. Friday September 20th will be a masterclass from Italian Francesca Lombardo who transcends the dance floor via an emotional selection of hypnotic rhythms, with Anastasia, Bartolomeo and residents also lining up.

Friday October 4th welcomes legendary Canadian businessman, poker player and Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte for a special set that will be backed up by vital deep house man Behrouz and Miagi, Erez & BNK. Secondly, on Friday October 18th, a touch of Berlin class comes from Nico Stojan, fast-rising Toronto native Hoomance and Luna Summer.

Lastly, for now, Friday November 1st sees the Maya Warriors Sound System (aka Dramian, Mandrake, Tansen) stop by on the 1st on their way to Dakar Music Fest with plenty of intoxicating and shamanistic sounds before a Voyage Showcase Night on Friday November 29th brings Birds of Mind and an A.D.A.M. birthday set.

This is a suitably ambitious first season for this game chasing new venture: it offers something for all music lovers and is sure to set Project Loud on its path to becoming one of the best clubs in the world in quick time.

Tickets

http://bit.ly/2Og6DAG

Dates

Friday 9th August - Friday 29th November

Lineup(s):

9 AUGUST

ART DEPARTMENT

GOLDCAP

& Residents

25 AUGUST

AGORIA

GAUTHIER DM

6 SEPTEMBER

DJ SNEAK

LAION

MANDA

& Residents

20 SEPTEMBER

FRANCESCA LOMBARDO

ANSTACIA

BARTOLOMEO

& Residents

4 OCTOBER

GUY LALIBERTE

BEHROUZ

MIAGI

EREZ & BNK

& Residents

18 OCTOBER

NICO STOJAN HOOMANCE

LUNA SUMMER

& Residents

1 NOVEMBER

MAYAN WARIORS Sound System

(Dramian, Mandrake, Tansen

(On the road to Dakar Music Fest)

& Residents

15 NOVEMBER

TBA

29 NOVEMBER

VOYAGE SHOWCASE NIGHT

BIRDS OF MIND

A.D.A.M Birthday set

More Dates TBA





