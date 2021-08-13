Prïnceps is Back With New Single 'Song 2.5'

Reemerging on rising British label 152 Records for the first time since last year's boisterous summer single "Oh So Fun!", London-based duo Prïnceps are back with another future smash, the electronic rock triumph "Song 2.5".



Formed of frontman and vocalist Renz and beatmaker-slash-bassist Press, then charismatic twosome have carved a niche for themselves within the label's roster as fearless explorers of genre-spanning sonics, utilising varied vocal tones and riotous riffs to create ingenious hybrid hits.

Listen to "Song 2.5":

Following in the same vein of its predecessors, "Song 2.5" defies easy categorisation, its taunting topline underscored by a novel combination of distorted power chords, staccato piano and sprinklings of cowbell. Bursting into anthemic crescendos centred around cunning synth design and emotive percussion, it's perhaps their most radio-ready creation to date, with a catchy chorus guaranteed to find itself lodged in listeners' brains from the first listen.

Prïnceps (stylised as :princeps, pronounced prins-eps) are a London based electronic rock duo consisting of singer Renz Byrne and bassist and producer Marko Press. The two have worked together for years, forming Prïnceps when their previous band split up in 2018. Their name is inspired by their mutual love of Ancient Rome (Press's home city) and the video game 'Rome: Total War'.

Described as a fusion of The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers, Bring Me The Horizon and The Used, Prïnceps' influences range far and wide. They have covered a wide range of genres, the only common theme being that they must love the songs, as well as releasing their own original music. With their contrasting mix of high energy, positive dance music and nihilistic and dark lyrics, perhaps Prïnceps are the perfect band for this new age with its constantly changing landscape.