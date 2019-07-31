Prism Tats Shares New Song BIG BLUE

Today Prism Tats aka Garett van der Spek shares the new single "Big Blue", the latest in a series of nuanced tracks van der Spek has released, including "Stay True" and "Never Been A Heartbreaker". Watch "Big Blue"'s new music video below - created by photographer Dan Monick in collaboration with his most recent photography collection "Goodbye to Romance", the video documents neon night scenes in Los Angeles.



"This is the fourth time that I've collaborated with Dan Monick and probably my favorite so far," said van der Spek. "I've become such a fan of his photography since we started working together 3 years ago and felt like "Big Blue" would be a great backdrop for the abandoned strip malls and desolate donut shops of LA that Dan is drawn to. We aimed to shoot as many rolls of film as possible over the course of two nights. Attracted by the florescent and neon lights of donut shops, psychics, porn and pawn shops, we drove all night and collected over a thousand film stills on five different cameras and then edited them together into a video. This song is about being lonely and feeling blue."

Watch the video here:





Originally from Durban, South Africa, van der Spek relocated to the U.S. after years of playing in local bands and working on solo projects. In 2014 he founded Prism Tats, and in 2015 landed a deal with ANTI- after being discovered at SXSW. Since his self-titled debut arrived in 2016, Prism Tats has landed support slots with indie-rock icons like Guided By Voices and Nada Surf, toured on his own and with a band, and continued to write and record steadily. In 2018 he released his sophomore effort Mamba on ANTI-. This Saturday, he will perform at Zebulon with Clarke and the Himselfs.

"Garett keeps asking me to drive him around the San Fernando Valley," Monick said of the "Big Blue" shoot. You can check out more of Monick's work HERE. "I keep recording these instances on both still and motion cameras and Garett keeps sharing them with the world. I will keep driving Garett around the Valley for as long as he asks me to. Thousands of frames and we only got kicked out of one strip mall. We were looked at funny in the parking lot of that one porno shop on Tujunga. "Big Blue" sounds like the Valley me. The joy you find where there is nowhere left to go."





UPCOMING SHOWS

8/3 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (Free Show)





