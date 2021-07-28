Synth Pop Prince Luis Ake Reveals Double Single Release 'Umweg/Krafter'

German artist, purveyor of sounds, explorer of genres and prince of Synth Pop Luis Ake reveals his next musical offering, the double single release 'Umweg/Krafter' including a fun, quirky, completely animated video for 'Umweg' ingeniously created by Costa Rican filmmaker Julian Gallese.

With an array of successful releases under his belt, Luis Ake's playground lies in the inbetween. His artistry and expertise flow in and under the bridges between genres, the spaces where boundaries are boundless. Slinking from Synth Pop to Dark Wave, to Italo Disco and Neue Deutsche Welle, no stone is left unturned when Luis Ake creates. Completely comfortable in whichever musicality fits his current mood, he effortlessly details the musings and events taking place in his internal world and brings them to the light. Whether it be bass tones or falsetto, Luis Ake is unafraid to get up close and personal with his vulnerability, expressing new forms of masculinity in whichever way he sees fit.

Luis' new album "Liebe" is out Sept 17th 2021 on Mansions and Millions.

"The song is about a detour you have to make every day to avoid walking past the house of your ex-partner. This detour always costs you 10 minutes and reminds you of the past time, which you mourn after). Everybody knows this situation, especially if you live in the same part of town. Once there was great happiness, now it's only constant suffering. In the end, you emancipate yourself from the street and turn into a bird to fly back to the balcony of your former love to say that you still love her.

I'm really happy to have Julian Gallese, a Costa Rican filmmaker which I admire a lot on board for the video. His unique style and humor fits the grim sense of humor in the song pretty well. The detours, which get described in the lyrics of the song are translated into a spontaneous dance party somewhere in a lonely desert. Julian used motion-tracking to perform the dance of the old man himself. I love the overall vibe which fits the positive ending of the song. And most important of all: He even rebuild my Porsche in 3D!" - Luis Ake