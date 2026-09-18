Presley & Taylor Share SO BADLY From ACT MY AGE Album

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Country duo Presley & Taylor have released a new track, 'SO BADLY,' from their forthcoming album ACT MY AGE, set for release October 16. An angsty, charged take on Country that leans into an almost emo sensibility, 'SO BADLY' captures what happens when you give everything you have to a relationship that was never giving the same back—and you finally reach the breaking point. It's a cautionary tale of overlooking the warning signs because eventually you're forced to reckon with the fact that loving someone harder was never going to make them love you better.

Written by Presley & Taylor, Andrew Beason, Emma Place and Kate Zickler, the song's title carries a double meaning that becomes increasingly cutting with every listen. In the chorus, Presley & Taylor lament, 'All I ever wanted was for you to love me so badly / You never knew what you had when you had me,' before turning the phrase back around: 'All you ever did was love me so badly,' as if she should have chosen her words a little more carefully when making her wish. Its darker, atmospheric production and raw vocal delivery give the track an emo-Country edge, while the sisters' signature harmonies make the heartbreak feel intimate and immediate.

'This song is really deep for us because there are a few different layers to what it means. We intentionally didn't make the story too specific because we want people to hear it and apply it to the experiences from their own lives,' shared Presley & Taylor. 'For Presley, we wrote it from the perspective of how damaging it can be to be a 'people pleaser,' especially when you're with someone who recognizes it and takes advantage of it. For Taylor, she hears it through a completely different lens—she relates it to the toxic relationship she once had with her career and what it felt like to constantly give and give until there was nothing left. We love that the same song can mean something completely different to each of us, and hopefully listeners will find their own meaning in it, too.'

'SO BADLY' taps into the more vulnerable side of their forthcoming project ACT MY AGE, which was built around the beautifully messy, hilarious, emotional and often unpredictable reality of being in your 20s. The album finds Presley & Taylor being honest about every mistake, bad decision, heartbreak, growing pain and hard-earned lesson that comes with figuring out who you are—and refusing to apologize for any of it. It's clear across the 12-song set, the sisters aren't trying to present a perfectly polished version of themselves; instead, they're documenting the chaos of growing up, falling in love, getting hurt, chasing a dream, experiencing life and learning—sometimes the hard way—to trust their own instincts.

It is the sixth single since teaming up with Andrew Baylis, following 'DRUNK,' 'BANDS BREAKUP,' 'STING,' 'OUT OF THIS DODGE' and the autobiographical ballad 'THE KIND OF GIRL,' that sends an embracing message to the millions of Country fans worldwide that aren't native to the South. Baylis, having worked with Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman, has tapped into Presley & Taylor's fierce attitude with razor-sharp lyrics and a whole lot of sass. Across the project, they tell their life's story, wearing their hearts on their sleeves and singing like they're starring in a coming-of-age film.

Act My Age Track List

'ONE LAST SHOT' — Haley Mae Campbell, Lydia Dall, Jason Haag, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'SO BADLY' — Andrew Beason, Emma Place, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini, Kate Zickler

'DRUNK' — Haley Mae Campbell, Lydia Dall, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'THE KIND OF GIRL' — Michael Farren, Tiffany Goss, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'ACT MY AGE' — Brent McCollough, Will Dakota, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'STING' — Andrew Beason, Emma Place, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'LUCKY OLD NO. 7' — Canaan Smith, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'BOYS LIE' — Haley Mae Campbell, Brent McCollough, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'OUT OF THIS DODGE' — Sam Blasko, Claire Carruthers, Brent McCollough, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'TELL ME' — Andrew Beason, Emma Place, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'BANDS BREAKUP' — Andrew Beason, Canaan Smith, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'ON THE RIDE' — Adam M. Watts, Alyson R. Michalka, Amanda Joy Michalka, Andrew Creighton Dodd, Carrie Michalka

About Presley & Taylor

Presley & Taylor have been building a dedicated fanbase and have relentlessly honed their craft in the writing room, on stage and in the studio since their early teens. Leading with timeless storytelling, emotional lyrics and a chemistry that only sisters can deliver, they have amassed millions of streams and views. Now in their 20's, they're wiser, more grounded and more connected to the music—and each other. With their forthcoming album ACT MY AGE (arriving October 16), produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel), the twosome is in a brand new era and stronger than ever. The lead single 'THE KIND OF GIRL' from their forthcoming project is a statement of their place in Nashville and serves as the first taste of music from this new chapter with follow up singles, 'OUT OF THIS DODGE,' 'STING' and 'BANDS BREAKUP' showcasing their edgier side.

Their last album Limited Edition was featured on coveted editorial playlists like 'New Music Friday Country,' 'Next From Nashville,' 'Fresh Finds Country,' and more on Spotify, as well as 'Country Pop' and 'Country Waves' on Tidal, 'Breakthrough Country' on Amazon Music, and 'New In Country' on Apple Music. The accompanying music videos for 'Heartfelt' and 'Honky Tonk Girl' earned No. 1 spots on the fan-voted CMT 12-Pack Countdown.

Presley & Taylor's touring grows each year as they travel across the country, sharing the stage with artists like Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw and more, they have proven their ability to captivate audiences and hold their own among some of country music's biggest names. They will support Tracy Lawrence on his tour this fall. They have also graced the stages of major music festivals such as Country Stampede, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Country Thunder SK, and Country Thunder WI. Their talent and hard work have earned them coveted spots on Country music's biggest stages like CMA Fest and the world-famous Grand Ole Opry (alongside Pam Tillis).

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