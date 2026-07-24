Presley & Taylor Release New Single 'Bands Breakup' With a Petty Twist on Heartbreak

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Nashville-based country duo Presley & Taylor released a new single, BANDS BREAKUP, on July 24, 2026, a track that trades the conventional breakup anthem format for a string of petty misfortunes wished upon an ex, including his team losing, his truck breaking down, and his favorite band splitting up. Written by Presley & Taylor with songwriter Canaan Smith and Andrew Beason, and produced by Andrew Baylis, the song blends country storytelling with early-2000s pop-punk energy and is described as part of a broader new season of music from the sibling act.

Written by Presley & Taylor alongside hit songwriter Canaan Smith ('Love You Like That,' 'Hole in a Bottle,' 'Runaway') and Andrew Beason, 'BANDS BREAKUP' channels the unapologetic attitude of early Carrie Underwood heartbreak anthems but reimagined for 2026 with a modern edge and arena-sized energy. Produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, etc.), the hook-heavy track blends infectious melodies with razor-sharp lyrics, transforming the classic revenge-song formula into something authentic, relatable and irresistibly fun.

'We wrote it about one ex that traumatized us, because when you mess with one of us, you mess with us both,' they laugh. 'It's funny to sing this song now because we're both happily married. Sometimes you just have to get it all out on paper before you move on and find the right one— this was one of those breakups.'

'BANDS BREAKUP' is the fourth single since the duo teamed up with Baylis, following 'STING,' 'OUT OF THIS DODGE' and the autobiographical ballad 'THE KIND OF GIRL,' which sends an embracing message to the millions of country fans worldwide that aren't native to the South.

Presley & Taylor have taken stages all across the country, building their base and honing their craft and expanding their audience. They've recently shared stages with Wyatt Flores and Treaty Oak Revival at Country Stampede and are slated to join Tracy Lawrence on tour this fall. With more new music on the way, the twosome will be telling their life's story and wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

ABOUT PRESLEY & TAYLOR

Presley & Taylor have been building a dedicated fanbase and have relentlessly honed their craft in the writing room, on stage and in the studio since their early teens. Leading with timeless storytelling, emotional lyrics and a chemistry that only sisters can deliver, they have amassed millions of streams and views. Now in their 20's, they're wiser, more grounded and more connected to the music— and each other. With their new forthcoming album, produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel), the twosome is in a brand new era and stronger than ever. The lead single 'THE KIND OF GIRL' from their forthcoming project is a statement of their place in Nashville and serves as the first taste of music from this new chapter with follow up singles, 'OUT OF THIS DODGE,' 'STING' and 'BANDS BREAKUP' showcasing their edgier side.

Their last album Limited Edition was featured on coveted editorial playlists like 'New Music Friday Country,' 'Next From Nashville,' 'Fresh Finds Country,' and more on Spotify, as well as 'Country Pop' and 'Country Waves' on Tidal, 'Breakthrough Country' on Amazon Music, and 'New In Country' on Apple Music. The accompanying music videos for 'Heartfelt,' and 'Honky Tonk Girl,' earned No. 1 spots on the fan-voted CMT 12-Pack Countdown.

Presley & Taylor's touring grows each year as they travel across the country, sharing the stage with artists like Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw and more. They will join Tracy Lawrence out on the road this summer and fall. They have also graced the stages of major music festivals such as Country Stampede, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Country Thunder SK, and Country Thunder WI. Their talent and hard work have earned them coveted spots on country music's biggest stages like CMA Fest and the world-famous Grand Ole Opry (alongside Pam Tillis). For more information on Presley & Taylor including tour dates, visit their website or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

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