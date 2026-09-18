Post Sex Nachos Release BIG BAD Album, Announce Nashville Tour

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Nashville-based indie rock outfit Post Sex Nachos have released their fifth full-length album, Big Bad, via SoundOn. The band put the greatest emphasis on being intentional and collaborative this time around, and BAILEN, MARIS and Annelise Gonzalez are featured across some of the album's songs.

Named after the recurring villain in tabletop gaming, Big Bad is about staying positive when you're up against the undercurrents of chaos and change. Balancing humor with unfiltered emotion and pairing infectious energy with deeply personal storytelling, the Aaron Wagner produced LP is available everywhere now.

Singer Sammy Elfanbaum shared, ''Big Bad' is the first label-backed album by Post Sex Nachos, which is somewhat ironic as most of the songs are about the late-stage capitalism that's ruining our country and the rest of the world. Outside of clamoring about the music industry and what it takes to succeed, there are also songs about love, change and loss scattered throughout the record. The group has gone through some big life events in the past few years, and a lot of those corresponding feelings are put on display for the listener. If you're looking for a complete release of pent-up anxiety, this record is for you!'

Call it maximalist, or call it emotional hoarding, the album's standout track is appropriately titled 'Junk.' Buoyant and bass-driven, PSN are self-reflective with a message that extends beyond just them. Elfanbaum says that the song is, 'about reluctantly holding onto all of the pieces of yourself that have made you what are. This includes your mistakes and trauma, the things that are hard to accept but are nonetheless part of you. Hopefully you can take these as lessons and make yourself better.'

The Big Bad North American Tour officially kicks off next week with a hometown show at Nashville's Basement East. The tour will move from coast to coast through early November, with the final show in Chicago. Along the way, PSN will be supported by Fetch Tiger, Scarlet Demore, The Foxies, Hana Eid and Hannah Geller.

Big Bad Tracklist

'Living A Lie'

'All For You'

'Junk'

'Sound of You'

'Pop Tarts' ft. MARIS & Annelise Gonzalez

'Insane'

'A Lot To Lose' ft. BAILEN

'Silver Line'

'Thanks to You'

'Comin' on Back'

Upcoming Tour Dates

September 25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

September 26 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

September 27 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

September 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

October 2 - Boston, MA - Sonia

October 3 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

October 4 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

October 6 - Lansing, MI - The Green Door

October 12 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

October 15 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

October 16 - Seattle, WA - Substation

October 17 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

October 19 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

October 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

October 22 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room at HoB

October 23 - Anaheim, CA - Parish at HoB

October 24- Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

October 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

October 28 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

October 30 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse on Broadway

October 31 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

November 1 - Davenport, IA -Raccoon Motel

November 3 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable

November 6 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Factory

November 7 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

About Post Sex Nachos

Midwest indie rock outfit Post Sex Nachos turn life's heaviest feelings into something you can dance to, blending genre-bending energy with humor, heart, and emotional honesty. Comprised of Sammy Elfanbaum, Chase Mueller, Hunter Pendleton, Mitch Broddon and Jack Hazel, the band has built a devoted following through explosive live shows, major festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Summerfest and Mile of Music, and sold-out headline dates across every region in America. Along the way, they've shared stages with Ripe, Allen Stone, Valley, The Strumbellas, The Runarounds, and more.

Following the success of their EP Booster Pack — featuring 'SOS,' which reached #1 most spun on SiriusXM Alt Nation and entered the Top 50 on the alternative radio charts — the band now enters a bold new chapter with their full-length album Big Bad. Featured in Earmilk and Under the Radar, the album showcases a more refined and cohesive sonic identity across singles like 'A Lot To Lose (feat. BAILEN),' 'Sound of You,' and more music to come. The process was their most collaborative to date, with instrumental ideas coming from across the band before lyrics and top lines were layered in, resulting in a project that feels unified, intentional, and true to who they are.

Photo Credit: Sophia Bianco



Photo Credit: Sophia Bianco

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